Report: €50m Chelsea Star ‘Open’ to Move to Premier League Club

Chelsea’s Chilwell Ponders Return to Leicester City Amid Reduced Role

According to a recent report by Football Transfers, Leicester City is contemplating the re-signing of their former star Ben Chilwell from Chelsea. Chilwell, who joined Leicester City’s academy at the tender age of 12 and ascended to win their Academy Player of the Year award by the end of the 2014-15 season, transferred to Chelsea in 2020 for €50.2 million. During his tenure at Chelsea, he has added the Champions League and UEFA Super Cup to his accolades.

The report sheds light on Chilwell’s current situation at Chelsea, where he is seemingly surplus to requirements. The newly-promoted Leicester City are reportedly keen on securing his services on loan to fortify their defence, which has already let in 12 goals this season.

Chilwell’s Limited Playtime at Chelsea

Ben Chilwell’s career at Chelsea has been under scrutiny lately, primarily due to the limited playing time he has been getting under the new managerial regime. Despite being Chelsea’s vice-captain last season under Mauricio Pochettino, the arrival of Enzo Maresca saw a drastic change in his status within the team. Chilwell was effectively told he was not in Maresca’s plans moving forward and was encouraged to seek opportunities elsewhere.

As the summer transfer window closed, no substantial offers came for Chilwell, leaving him in a precarious position at the club. Nevertheless, he marked his return with a substitute appearance against Barrow in the Carabao Cup, where Maresca commented, “In the moment we need him, for sure, why not? He is one of our players. We all make mistakes. It was just to try and think of the best thing for the club.”

Leicester’s Interest Peaks

With Leicester City showing an interest in bringing Chilwell back into the fold, it’s clear that they value his expertise and history with the club. Manager Steve Cooper is monitoring the situation closely as the January transfer window approaches.

What Next for Chilwell?

The question now remains: Will Chilwell leave Chelsea? His contract, running until 2027, does not expire soon, but Chelsea seems open to exploring options that allow him to leave. This ongoing saga will likely continue to develop as the January window approaches, and Chilwell’s future could be pivotal in how both Chelsea and Leicester City plan their squads for the second half of the season.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

From a Chelsea supporter’s perspective, the news of Ben Chilwell potentially leaving can stir a mix of emotions. On one hand, Chilwell has shown his class on numerous occasions, and his contributions to the team’s success, especially during the Champions League run, have cemented his status as a top player. However, his lack of playing time under the new management and the arrival of players like Marc Cucurella and Renato Veiga have overshadowed his presence, making his departure seem almost inevitable.

For many, the potential return of Chilwell to Leicester City could be seen as a loss to Chelsea’s defensive depth, yet a necessary move for a player of his calibre to regain regular football. It’s essential for supporters to rally behind the club’s decisions, hoping they align with the long-term strategic vision. However, the sentiment of seeing a player who has fought on the front lines for the club being pushed to the fringes is undeniably painful. As the January window looms, the resolution of this situation will be keenly observed by those who hold the club dear.