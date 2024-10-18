Report: Arsenal Coach Set for Major Switch to Norwich City

Wilshere Set to Depart Arsenal for Norwich Role

Jack Wilshere, the former Arsenal and England midfielder, is on the verge of a significant career move. The current Arsenal Under-18s manager is expected to join Norwich City as a first-team coach within the coming days, marking another step in his post-playing career.

Wilshere’s Next Chapter at Carrow Road

The 32-year-old is anticipated to finalise his switch to Carrow Road shortly. However, the deal won’t be officially confirmed before Norwich face Stoke City in the Championship this weekend. In the meantime, Wilshere will still oversee Arsenal’s Under-18s in their match against Aston Villa.

Replacing Pelach at Norwich

Wilshere is set to fill the gap left by Narcis Pelach, who departed Norwich last month to take on a new role as head coach at Stoke City. Seen as a long-term appointment by the Canaries, the move comes without any compensation concerns for Arsenal.

A Promising Post-Playing Career

After retiring from playing at just 30 in 2022, Wilshere took charge of Arsenal’s Under-18s, quickly impressing in his first coaching role. He shares a connection with Norwich sporting director Ben Knapper from Knapper’s time as Arsenal’s loans manager.

Wilshere’s playing career saw him make 197 appearances for Arsenal, where he won two FA Cups. He also played for Bournemouth, West Ham, and earned 34 England caps, before finishing his playing career with Aarhus in Denmark.