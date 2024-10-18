Report: Man Utd Injury Blow as Midfielder Ruled Out for Weeks

Mainoo Injury Adds to Man Utd’s Fitness Concerns

Manchester United have been dealt another injury setback, as midfielder Kobbie Mainoo is set to miss several weeks due to a muscle injury. The 19-year-old suffered the problem during United’s goalless draw against Aston Villa, forcing his withdrawal from England’s Nations League squad last week.

Mainoo’s Absence a Blow to United’s Midfield

Mainoo’s absence is a significant blow for Erik ten Hag’s side, as the youngster has been an emerging talent this season. His injury leaves United short of options in midfield, especially with other players also sidelined. Defender Harry Maguire is expected to miss a similar period after picking up an injury in the same game against Villa.

Encouraging Signs with Players Returning

While Mainoo’s absence is a setback, there is positive news on the injury front for United. Morocco international Noussair Mazraoui has returned to training after undergoing a minor corrective procedure following heart palpitations. Additionally, Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo have rejoined training after recovering from knee issues and illness, respectively.

Other Injuries Still Affecting Man Utd’s Line-up

Despite these returns, several key players remain unavailable. Mason Mount and Luke Shaw continue their recovery, while Tyrell Malacia is making steady progress towards a return after his long-term knee injury.

Man Utd’s next test will be against Brentford at Old Trafford, where they will hope for better luck with injuries.