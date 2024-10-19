Report: Crystal Palace Stand Firm on Defender as Newcastle and Liverpool Circle

Newcastle Prepare Another Bid for Marc Guehi but Face Liverpool Competition

Newcastle United are preparing to reignite their efforts to sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, despite the England international making it clear he would prefer a move to Liverpool. According to a report from TEAMtalk, Newcastle’s previous offers for Guehi, including a £65m bid, were all rejected by Palace, who are holding out for £80-85m. With the January transfer window approaching, the Magpies are expected to return with an even bigger offer, but will they face competition from Liverpool?

Crystal Palace’s Strong Stance

Crystal Palace have been resolute in their efforts to keep their prized asset. This comes after a challenging summer where they saw key players leave for top European clubs, such as Michael Olise to Bayern Munich and Joachim Andersen to Fulham. Nevertheless, they held firm on Guehi, who has been pivotal for both club and country, especially after his impressive performances for England in Euro 2024.

Newcastle’s determination was evident as they made three significant bids, but each fell short of Palace’s high valuation. However, despite the defender being keen on a move to progress his career, Guehi remained professional throughout the process. TEAMtalk reported, “The England international defender never angled for a move behind the scenes and remained completely professional throughout the saga.” This level of professionalism has only enhanced his reputation in the eyes of potential suitors.

Liverpool Waiting in the Wings

One of the most intriguing aspects of this transfer saga is Guehi’s preference for Liverpool. With TEAMtalk revealing that the defender “would actually prefer to join Liverpool,” Newcastle may have a bigger fight on their hands than initially expected.

Liverpool’s interest, however, is more cautious, with reports suggesting that the club is reluctant to spend £80m during the winter window. While the Reds are in the market for defensive reinforcements, they are exploring other options across Europe who may offer better value for money. However, Guehi’s admiration for Liverpool, coupled with the strong start under new manager Arne Slot, makes this move particularly appealing for the 24-year-old. With sources indicating that Klopp’s departure hasn’t deterred Guehi, Newcastle will need to act fast before Liverpool swoop in.

Newcastle’s Big January Gamble

Newcastle’s transfer activity in January is expected to revolve around their pursuit of Guehi. Their current record signing remains Alexander Isak, who was acquired for £63m (£58m plus £5m in add-ons) from Real Sociedad in 2022. It’s likely that a similar or larger sum will be required to secure Guehi’s services, and Eddie Howe’s side may be willing to push their financial boundaries to bring the talented centre-back to St James’ Park.

Whether Newcastle will succeed in their pursuit is still up in the air. With TEAMtalk sources confirming that “there is no end to the interest from Newcastle,” it’s clear that the Magpies are determined to test Crystal Palace’s resolve once more. But with Liverpool quietly monitoring the situation, Newcastle will need to move quickly or risk losing out to a historic rival.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

From a fan’s perspective, the Guehi saga stirs up mixed emotions. Newcastle fans will undoubtedly feel excited by the prospect of landing one of the Premier League’s most promising defenders, but they will also be aware of the financial gamble involved. With Crystal Palace holding out for a hefty £80m price tag, there’s a growing sense of concern that this could be an expensive risk, especially if Liverpool swoop in at a later stage.

Liverpool supporters, on the other hand, are likely to feel sceptical. While Guehi would be a great addition, many fans are questioning whether the club would really commit to such a large fee in the winter window, especially when other options are being scouted. The fact that Liverpool are seen as Guehi’s preferred destination adds a layer of anticipation, but fans are also aware that the club’s frugal approach could see them miss out on the defender. With Arne Slot making a strong start on Merseyside, fans would love to see a signing like Guehi to solidify their defensive line, but they remain cautious about how realistic this transfer is during January.