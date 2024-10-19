How to Watch Tottenham vs West Ham in a Key Premier League London Derby

Tottenham vs West Ham: The Key Battle in London Derby

Tottenham Hotspur welcomes West Ham United to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as Premier League action resumes after the international break. It’s a crucial London derby, with both clubs looking to hit the ground running in their domestic campaigns.

Spurs, under the management of Ange Postecoglou, will feel the weight of expectation. Their recent 2-2 draw against Brighton, where they squandered a two-goal advantage, was described by Postecoglou as the most disappointing performance of his tenure so far. Spurs fans will be hoping for a response, especially with the added intensity of a derby match.

On the other side, West Ham’s Julen Lopetegui has also faced his share of challenges. However, a dominant victory over Ipswich Town before the break could give his team much-needed confidence heading into this encounter.

How to Watch Tottenham vs West Ham

TV Broadcast: The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, with coverage beginning at 11am BST before the 12:30pm kick-off.

Live Stream: Fans can catch the action on the Discovery+ app for subscribers.

