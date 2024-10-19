Manchester United vs Brentford: Why It’s Not on TV and What to Expect

Manchester United Desperate for Revival Against Brentford

Manchester United will attempt to turn around a sluggish start to the season when they welcome Brentford to Old Trafford. However, fans across the UK won’t be able to watch the match live due to broadcasting restrictions.

Erik ten Hag Under Pressure

United manager Erik ten Hag faces increasing pressure, despite a goalless draw against Aston Villa just before the international break providing some temporary relief. With United languishing in 14th position, Ten Hag is eager to get his side back on track against Brentford. The Red Devils’ struggles have been evident not only in the Premier League but also in their European performances, leading to mounting speculation about the Dutchman’s future at Old Trafford.

Brentford, currently 11th in the Premier League, may have had a mixed start to the campaign, but their recent thrilling 5-3 victory over Wolves before the international break offers a glimpse of their attacking threat. While Thomas Frank’s side has suffered from inconsistency, they have already won more Premier League games this season than Manchester United.

United’s Struggles Continue

United’s season so far has seen only two wins, with victories over Southampton and Fulham providing their sole six points. Draws against Aston Villa and Crystal Palace have only compounded their early-season woes. Fans who were looking forward to seeing their side face Brentford will be frustrated to learn that the match won’t be televised live in the UK.

Sky Sports and TNT Sports have both opted against broadcasting the fixture, leaving fans disappointed on a crucial matchday for the Red Devils.

Blackout Rule Prevents TV Broadcast

For fans wondering why Manchester United vs Brentford is not being shown live, it’s due to the 3pm blackout rule that prevents any match played between 2:45 pm and 5:15 pm on a Saturday from being broadcast live in the UK. The blackout is part of a long-standing agreement designed to protect lower league attendances, ensuring that fans continue to support live football at every level.

While there has been criticism of the rule, it will remain in place until at least 2029 after the Premier League recently agreed to an extension of the current TV rights package. The English Football League (EFL) also has a say in any decision to alter the blackout, further solidifying its position in English football culture.

Alternative Viewing Options

Despite the game not being shown in the UK, fans from around the world can still catch the action via local broadcasters. In the United States, the match will be available on Peacock and NBC Sports, while viewers across Europe can find coverage on Sport 2 and Canal+ Sport.

UK-based supporters can tune into highlights on Match of the Day on BBC One at 10:30 pm this evening, and Sky Sports will also provide post-match analysis shortly after full-time. Though live viewing may not be an option, fans will still have plenty of ways to stay updated on the action as United hope to bounce back in front of their home crowd.

