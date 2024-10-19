Report: City Set Their Sights on Bundesliga Star Amid Kevin De Bruyne’s Fitness Concerns

Man City’s Pursuit of Florian Wirtz as De Bruyne’s Successor

Manchester City are reportedly ready to make a significant move for Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz, eyeing him as a long-term replacement for Kevin De Bruyne. With De Bruyne at 33 years old and facing ongoing fitness concerns, City see Wirtz as the ideal successor. According to Goal.com, Wirtz’s performances have attracted attention from some of Europe’s biggest clubs, including Manchester United, Bayern Munich, and Liverpool.

Wirtz’s Rise to European Stardom

Wirtz has quickly become one of the most coveted young talents in European football. His creativity, vision, and ability to unlock defences have made him a standout player in the Bundesliga. As Sky Germany reports, Manchester City have pinpointed Wirtz as their top target, especially with De Bruyne’s future in question, as he contemplates a potential move to Saudi Arabia.

City’s concern stems from De Bruyne’s injuries, which have sidelined him for much of last season. At his age, long-term doubts about his fitness make Wirtz’s acquisition even more urgent. “At 33 years old, questions are being raised about De Bruyne’s long-term fitness,” writes Goal.com, citing his struggles with injuries.

Bayern’s Interest and Wirtz’s Preferences

While City are keen, they face fierce competition from Bayern Munich, who have made Wirtz their priority for the next transfer window. Bayern’s sporting director, Max Eberl, has already initiated discussions with Wirtz’s representatives. The player, however, is reportedly leaning towards staying in the Bundesliga for a while longer to further his development before considering a move abroad.

Wirtz’s preference to remain in Germany could pose a challenge for City. However, Bayer Leverkusen, his current club, are eager to avoid strengthening their domestic rivals. Leverkusen would prefer Wirtz to move abroad, ideally for a record-breaking fee, and they’ve set their sights on a transfer sum in the region of €90 million (£75m/$98m). The negotiations could get tricky, especially with Bayern reportedly considering a player swap involving Paul Wanner.

What’s Next for Wirtz?

The upcoming transfer window is set to be a strategic battle between Europe’s elite clubs, with Wirtz at the centre of it all. Manchester City’s financial power will be a key factor in the negotiations, but Bayern’s influence and the player’s own preferences may sway the decision. Leverkusen, meanwhile, will be hoping to maximise their financial return while possibly shaping the future of German football.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Excited Man City fans are buzzing at the prospect of seeing Florian Wirtz don the sky-blue shirt, and rightfully so. Wirtz’s youthful energy and ability to operate between the lines make him a perfect candidate to fill the creative void De Bruyne could leave behind. As City fans have seen with De Bruyne, having a midfielder who can single-handedly dictate the pace of a game is vital to Pep Guardiola’s system. Losing De Bruyne would undoubtedly be a blow, but Wirtz seems like a player built to carry that same burden.

However, it’s not all plain sailing. There’s scepticism in the air with Bayern Munich supporters, who believe the club should do whatever it takes to keep Wirtz in Germany. A talent like his, they argue, belongs in the Bundesliga for a few more years, and his move abroad might come too soon. For Bayern, letting Wirtz go to a direct rival could shift the balance of European football and give Manchester City the upper hand in the Champions League.

Leverkusen fans, on the other hand, are concerned that their club will lose yet another homegrown talent. Though the hefty price tag may soften the blow, it won’t be easy seeing Wirtz shine for another club, especially if it’s Bayern or a Premier League giant. There’s a bittersweet feeling knowing that while Leverkusen could cash in on the youngster, their midfield creativity may take years to recover.