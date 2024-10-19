Report: Manchester Clubs Target Rising Star for Future Managerial Role

Ruben Amorim: The Next Big Name in Premier League Management?

Thomas Tuchel’s appointment as England manager has officially quashed any speculation linking Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola to the prestigious role, report Shoot.com. With this shift, attention has turned to another highly-regarded manager, Ruben Amorim, Sporting CP’s rising star. Both Manchester City and Manchester United have been closely monitoring the 39-year-old’s success in Portugal, with United particularly interested as pressure mounts on current manager Erik ten Hag.

According to Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, both City and United have their eyes on Amorim, though neither side appears set on an immediate managerial change. United are reportedly “working to identify possible replacements” for ten Hag, despite still having confidence in their Dutch manager. However, inquiries have been made about Amorim’s potential availability.

Amorim’s record at Sporting CP has been exceptional. Since taking over in 2020, he has guided the club to two top-flight titles, two League Cups, and a Super Cup. Yet, despite the growing interest, the Portuguese manager is said to have “no plans to leave Sporting in January” and has grand ambitions for the club. His current contract, which runs until 2026, includes a release clause that becomes active next summer, adding fuel to the speculation.

As for City, while Guardiola remains under contract until next summer, there’s uncertainty over whether he’ll extend his stay at the Etihad. Should the Spaniard choose to move on, Amorim could find himself in contention to lead one of Europe’s most dominant clubs.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

The potential of Ruben Amorim moving to the Premier League is bound to cause excitement among fans of both Manchester United and Manchester City. City fans might be expectant, viewing him as a fitting successor to Guardiola, especially given Amorim’s tactical prowess and youthfulness. His success in Portugal suggests he could bring a fresh perspective to a club used to winning silverware.

On the other hand, United fans could be sceptical. Erik ten Hag was once hailed as the man to turn the Red Devils’ fortunes around, but his position has been shaky this season. For United, securing Amorim would be seen as a bold move, yet the club’s recent managerial merry-go-round may cause some fans to question whether the club can truly back a long-term project.