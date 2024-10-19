Player Ratings: Tottenham’s Second-Half Surge Overwhelms West Ham in 4-1 Victory

Tottenham Dominate in Second Half to Overcome West Ham

Tottenham Hotspur produced an impressive second-half performance to dispatch local rivals West Ham United 4-1 in a pulsating Premier League clash. While West Ham took an early lead and looked set to frustrate their hosts, Tottenham’s response after the break was emphatic, as they scored three goals in 15 minutes to secure all three points and climb to sixth in the table.

Early Blow for Spurs as West Ham Strike First

West Ham arrived at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with clear intent, determined to cause problems for the home side. Julen Lopetegui set his team up to absorb pressure and catch Spurs on the counter, and this tactic initially worked. Despite Tottenham’s early dominance in possession, it was West Ham who struck first.

Mohammed Kudus, who had missed a golden chance moments earlier, made amends in the 18th minute. Jarrod Bowen delivered a pinpoint cross from the right, which Kudus converted at the back post to give the visitors the lead. West Ham continued to cause problems on the break, with Kudus and Bowen combining well in the first half.

Kulusevski Levels for Spurs

Tottenham, however, refused to be rattled and responded with their typical attacking verve. They piled on the pressure, earning a succession of corners, and it was from this period of sustained pressure that Dejan Kulusevski equalised in the 36th minute. The Swedish forward finished brilliantly, his shot hitting both posts before nestling into the back of the net.

Alphonse Areola, West Ham’s goalkeeper, was called into action multiple times in the first half, making several excellent saves to keep the score level at the break.

Tactical Shift Sparks Spurs’ Second-Half Surge

Ange Postecoglou’s tactical switch at half-time proved pivotal. James Maddison was withdrawn for Pape Matar Sarr, and this change allowed Tottenham to gain more control in midfield. The hosts wasted no time asserting their dominance after the restart, with Yves Bissouma putting them ahead in the 52nd minute. The Malian midfielder finished off a well-worked move, converting Destiny Udogie’s cut-back to score his second goal of the season.

Just minutes later, Tottenham extended their lead in bizarre fashion. Son Heung-min’s shot was saved by Areola, but Jean-Clair Todibo, in an attempt to clear, deflected the ball into his own net, gifting Spurs their third.

Son Completes the Rout

The outstanding Son added a fourth for Tottenham just after the hour mark. The South Korean forward finished expertly after West Ham failed to clear their lines, capping off an excellent individual performance. Despite missing a later opportunity to add a fifth, Son’s contribution was vital as Tottenham ran riot.

West Ham’s misery was compounded in the closing stages when their best player, Kudus, was sent off for a moment of madness. After pushing both Micky van de Ven and Sarr in the face, VAR intervened, and Kudus was shown a red card, ensuring a dismal end to West Ham’s afternoon.

Spurs on the Rise, Hammers in Trouble

This victory moves Tottenham up to sixth in the Premier League table, as they continue to showcase their exciting brand of football under Postecoglou. For West Ham, the pressure on Julen Lopetegui is mounting. After a disappointing start to the season, the Hammers remain in 14th place, and the manner of this defeat will raise serious concerns.

Player Ratings

Tottenham:

Guglielmo Vicario: 6/10

Pedro Porro: 7/10

Cristian Romero: 7/10

Micky van de Ven: 5/10

Destiny Udogie: 7/10

Yves Bissouma: 8/10

James Maddison: 7/10

Dejan Kulusevski: 9/10

Brennan Johnson: 6/10

Dominic Solanke: 8/10

Son Heung-min: 8/10

Manager: Ange Postecoglou: 8/10

West Ham: