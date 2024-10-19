Report: Liverpool and Dortmund set for transfer showdown over top young talent

Liverpool Eye Serbian Sensation: Andrija Maksimovic on Reds’ Radar

Borussia Dortmund has long been synonymous with developing football’s brightest young stars. From Erling Haaland to Jude Bellingham, the Bundesliga club has provided a springboard for prodigious talent, and now they may have their sights set on another gem—Andrija Maksimovic. However, they might find themselves in a race with Liverpool to secure the signature of Red Star Belgrade’s 17-year-old sensation.

According to a report by Christian Falk, published in CaughtOffside by Farrell Keeling, Liverpool appear to be leading the chase for the Serbian starlet. Falk stated that the Merseyside club ‘are interested’ and may be closer to a deal than their German counterparts.

Interest from Liverpool and Others

At 17, Maksimovic has already made history as Serbia’s youngest-ever international, catching the attention of several European heavyweights. While Borussia Dortmund have yet to firm up their plans, Falk’s report suggests that Liverpool and other clubs are perhaps ‘closer’ to finalising a move.

“Liverpool and other clubs who are interested are perhaps closer. In Dortmund, they are discussing the name but it’s not so hot at the moment, so not the next one they’re going to buy,” Falk revealed.

Dortmund’s history with young players suggests that if they do act, they could quickly move into pole position. As Falk highlighted, “Dortmund see Andrija Maksimovic, 17, as one of the next big jewels in football – like they saw in Jamie Gittens, for instance.”

Yet, with Liverpool reportedly moving swiftly, this could be a transfer battle worth watching, particularly as Manchester City and Juventus also hover in the background.

Who is Andrija Maksimovic?

Maksimovic’s reputation is already growing rapidly, with his international debut coming during Serbia’s 2-0 UEFA Nations League win over Switzerland. His performances for Red Star Belgrade this season—seven goal contributions across 11 appearances—have only served to enhance his stock.

Patrik Berger recently reported that Red Star would be looking for at least £12.4 million for their young star, a sum that could ignite a bidding war between some of Europe’s top clubs.

The Competition Ahead

Liverpool’s interest in Maksimovic is well-timed, with the Reds looking to invest in youthful talent. Dortmund’s famed youth conveyor belt means that any move for Maksimovic will be carefully considered. As Falk has suggested, it’s not yet “concrete” for Dortmund, but with Liverpool in the race, they may need to act fast.

Liverpool have already shown a willingness to battle with Europe’s elite for young players. The potential threat posed by Manchester City and Juventus should not be underestimated, and any move for Maksimovic could depend on how quickly Liverpool act compared to their rivals.

As this saga develops, it remains to be seen whether Maksimovic’s next step will be to the Premier League or whether Dortmund can continue their track record of nurturing future stars.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Liverpool fans are no strangers to exciting young talents being linked with their club, and Andrija Maksimovic is a name that could truly excite the Anfield faithful. As a club that prides itself on youth development, the Merseyside giants, now under the guidance of Arne Slot, have made a concerted effort to refresh and rebuild their squad. Maksimovic could be an ideal fit in this new-look Liverpool, providing much-needed depth and youthful exuberance in the attacking areas.

With the departure of Jurgen Klopp and the subsequent tactical shift under Slot, Liverpool are aiming to maintain their high-pressing, dynamic style. Maksimovic’s versatility and goal contributions suggest he could flourish in this system. The potential competition from Manchester City and Juventus, however, could prove challenging, but if the Reds can secure his signature, it would represent a significant coup for the club.

Maksimovic’s price tag, reported to be £12.4m, is relatively modest by Premier League standards. His talent and pedigree make him a smart investment. Whether he can follow in the footsteps of Bellingham or Haaland remains to be seen, but Liverpool fans will undoubtedly be watching closely as this transfer story unfolds.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index: Nemanja Maksimovic Performance Data and Stats

Nemanja Maksimovic’s performance data, as highlighted by FBref, showcases a player who offers a balanced mix of defensive robustness and a modest attacking presence. However, his passing and creative metrics suggest room for development, particularly when compared to other midfielders.

Goal Contributions and Expected Goals

Maksimovic’s non-penalty goals per 90 minutes (0.11) place him in the 70th percentile, highlighting his occasional contribution in front of goal. His non-penalty expected goals (npxG) stand at an impressive 0.17 per 90, which puts him in the 91st percentile. These numbers indicate that Maksimovic is consistently getting into good scoring positions, even if his shot volume (0.88 per 90) ranks only in the 38th percentile.

Creativity and Passing Influence

One of the standout weaknesses in Maksimovic’s profile is his limited involvement in build-up play. With just 29.18 passes attempted per 90 (3rd percentile) and 1.94 progressive passes (1st percentile), his ability to transition the ball forward is minimal. Moreover, his shot-creating actions (1.50 per 90) leave him in the 11th percentile, further highlighting his relatively low creative output.

Defensive and Aerial Strength

Defensively, Maksimovic demonstrates greater effectiveness. His block numbers (1.61 per 90) rank highly at the 83rd percentile, while his aerial prowess (1.83 aerials won per 90) is one of his standout qualities, placing him in the 89th percentile. This aerial dominance marks him as a key asset in defensive situations, particularly during set-pieces.

Overall, Maksimovic’s data suggests a player with strong defensive attributes but one who could improve significantly in creativity and ball progression.