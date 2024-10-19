Journalist: Man United Plotting Sensible Left-Back Solution Amid Injury Crisis

Erik ten Hag has confirmed Manchester United’s growing interest in re-signing Alvaro Fernandez, just five months after allowing him to leave for Benfica. The 21-year-old left-back, who made a permanent move to the Portuguese giants in May, has been catching the attention of football fans and clubs across Europe, including his former employers at Old Trafford.

This development highlights Manchester United’s left-back dilemma, with injuries plaguing their defensive options. It seems United could potentially turn back to Fernandez, with a buy-back clause offering a way back for the player if his remarkable form continues.

Fernandez’s Journey Through United’s Ranks

Alvaro Fernandez’s story began when he joined Manchester United as a 16-year-old from Real Madrid. His development through United’s academy saw him take on loan spells at Preston North End in the Championship, followed by a stint at Granada in Spain. Despite his promise, Fernandez never made a first-team appearance for Manchester United during his time at the club.

In January 2024, Fernandez embarked on a loan move to Benfica, where his career truly began to flourish. By the summer, the Portuguese side chose to exercise their option to sign him permanently for a relatively modest £5 million. Since then, Fernandez has established himself as a key player for Benfica, regularly featuring in their starting lineup.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have struggled to fill the left-back position, with both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia sidelined by long-term injuries. It’s no wonder that the growing success of Fernandez in Portugal has left United supporters frustrated. They are left pondering what could have been had the young Spaniard been given a chance to prove himself in Manchester.

Ten Hag’s Comments on Fernandez

Erik ten Hag was direct when addressing questions about Fernandez at a recent press conference. Speaking about the club’s interest in the 21-year-old, the Dutch manager revealed that Manchester United have been keeping close tabs on the player ever since his departure.

“I think the process is perfect. We loan him to Preston, he got back, then we loan him to Granada, he didn’t play so much there, and of course, we, all the time, observed him and now we had the opportunity to sell him,” ten Hag said, explaining the club’s decision to sell Fernandez to Benfica.

“But we have a buy-back [clause], so we have control of the situation, I think that’s what he needed.”

The buy-back clause, in this case, appears to be an essential safety net for United. It allows them to re-sign Fernandez if he continues to excel, without the risk of completely losing control of a player who clearly possesses a bright future.

Ten Hag continued, “From Preston, then go to La Liga, go to Portugal [with Benfica], every time stepping up to a higher club and a better league. Now we have to see and assess the situation if he can be an option for us.”

Despite Fernandez’s success in Portugal, ten Hag was quick to emphasise the difficulties of breaking into Manchester United’s first team. “Playing at Man United is not so easy, playing in the Premier League for Manchester United is not so easy. You need experience, also development. You get development from playing for better clubs and in better leagues.”

Fernandez’s Impact in Europe

Fernandez’s performances have been nothing short of sensational since his move to Benfica. He has started in six of the team’s seven league games this season, playing the full 90 minutes in each of his last five outings. His versatility and consistency have helped Benfica remain competitive in both the Portuguese league and the Champions League.

One of his standout performances came in Benfica’s 4-0 demolition of Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, where Fernandez played a crucial role. His performances on such a big stage have not gone unnoticed, with clubs like Barcelona and Real Madrid reportedly monitoring his progress closely.

For Manchester United, the situation with Fernandez is one of opportunity. Should they activate their buy-back clause, it would offer a potential solution to their left-back woes. However, the competition for Fernandez’s signature could be fierce, with some of Europe’s elite clubs now watching him closely.

Whatever happens next, Fernandez’s rise has been an exciting journey to follow, and it remains to be seen whether Old Trafford will once again become his home.