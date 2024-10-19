Celtic Held to Dramatic Draw by Aberdeen After Two-Goal Lead

Aberdeen Show Grit to Hold Celtic in Scottish Premiership Thriller

Aberdeen staged a remarkable comeback to secure a point in a thrilling 2-2 draw against Celtic in the Scottish Premiership, keeping pace with the defending champions in what is shaping up to be a fiercely contested title race. This result maintains both teams’ unbeaten records, with Jimmy Thelin’s side continuing to impress under his guidance.

The match had been billed as the game of the season thus far, with both teams entering the fixture level on points at the top of the table. What followed lived up to the billing, with a gripping contest that saw Aberdeen claw their way back from two goals down to frustrate the reigning champions.

Celtic Dominate Early On

Celtic started the game in their typically dominant fashion, putting Aberdeen under early pressure. Arne Engels, the young Belgian midfielder, was at the heart of Celtic’s attacking play, striking the crossbar and creating several early chances. Engels’ vision and composure played a key role in the opening goal, as he picked out Kyogo Furuhashi with a pinpoint pass down the right flank. Furuhashi’s cross found his fellow Japanese international, Reo Hatate, who fired home to put Celtic ahead.

Just minutes later, Celtic doubled their lead. A defensive error from Aberdeen’s Gavin Molloy allowed the ball to fall kindly to Furuhashi, who made no mistake, blasting the ball past Kasper Schmeichel to make it 2-0. At that point, it looked as though Celtic were on course for a comfortable victory.

Aberdeen’s Spirited Response

Despite Celtic’s dominance, Aberdeen refused to lie down. Leighton Clarkson had a golden opportunity to halve the deficit before half-time, racing through on goal, only to be denied by a last-ditch clearance from Alex Valle.

Jimmy Thelin made decisive changes at the interval, introducing Duk and Ester Sokler in an attempt to spark a comeback. The decision paid off almost immediately. Sokler, full of energy and intent, raced past Liam Scales and finished brilliantly to pull one back for Aberdeen, giving the home side hope.

From that moment on, the dynamic of the game shifted. Aberdeen grew in confidence, and Topi Keskinen pounced on a slip from Celtic defender Auston Trusty, although his decision-making in the final third let him down when he failed to play in Duk. However, the Dons were far from finished.

Shinnie Leads the Charge

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie epitomised the fightback, scoring a dramatic equaliser with a deflected strike from the edge of the box. It was a moment of fortune for Aberdeen, but one they deserved for their spirited display.

Moments later, they thought they had completed an astonishing turnaround when Duk bundled the ball over the line. However, VAR ruled the goal out for handball, much to the frustration of the home supporters.

Celtic pressed for a late winner, but Aberdeen held firm, with Mitov making a crucial goal-line clearance from Adam Idah’s header. Another VAR check confirmed that a potential handball from Duk in the dying moments was correctly adjudged, ensuring the match ended in a dramatic stalemate.

Encouraging Signs for Aberdeen

For Aberdeen, this performance was more than just a point earned; it was a statement that they can compete with the very best in the Scottish Premiership. The resilience shown by Thelin’s side, particularly after going two goals down, will provide them with plenty of belief as the season progresses.

Celtic, meanwhile, will rue missed opportunities and defensive lapses that allowed Aberdeen back into the game. They remain unbeaten, but this result serves as a reminder that their dominance at the top of the league will not go unchallenged.