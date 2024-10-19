Player Ratings: Garnacho and Hojlund Shine in Manchester United’s Victory Over Brentford

Manchester United 2-1 Brentford: Garnacho and Hojlund Lead United Comeback

Manchester United delivered a crucial comeback victory over Brentford at Old Trafford, securing a 2-1 win and boosting their Premier League campaign. Despite trailing 1-0 at half-time, United’s second-half resurgence, led by Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund, was enough to claim all three points.

The Red Devils initially struggled against a resilient Brentford side, but Erik ten Hag’s tactical adjustments after the break spurred a much-needed turnaround. The win pushes United up the table as they seek to regain form in the league.

Slow Start but Strong Finish for United

United found themselves under pressure early on, with Brentford nearly making their typical fast start. Kevin Schade almost gave the visitors an early lead, but his outstretched leg could not connect with a teasing cross. Brentford’s Mikkel Damsgaard also had a chance with a volley from the edge of the box, as the Bees tried to capitalise on their early possession.

In contrast, United struggled to create clear-cut chances in the opening stages. Brentford goalkeeper Mark Flekken nearly gifted United a goal when he fumbled a tame header, but managed to recover just in time. A moment of relief for the visitors, but a reminder of the dangers they faced.

Despite growing into the game, United fell behind just before half-time. Ethan Pinnock headed home from a corner in added time, exploiting a momentary lapse in United’s defence as Matthijs de Ligt left the field to tend to a head injury.

Garnacho and Hojlund Turn the Tide

Erik ten Hag’s half-time adjustments breathed new life into United’s attack. Just 90 seconds after the restart, Marcus Rashford delivered an excellent cross, finding Alejandro Garnacho at the back post. The Argentine calmly rifled the ball into the net, levelling the match and energising the home crowd.

United continued to press forward, with Flekken forced into saves from Garnacho and Casemiro. However, Brentford’s resistance was broken again when Rasmus Hojlund chipped the ball delicately over the Brentford keeper, putting United 2-1 ahead after an hour.

Diogo Dalot had a chance to extend the lead further but was denied by Flekken. Nevertheless, United remained in control for the rest of the game, keeping Brentford at bay as they secured a much-needed win.

Tactical Changes Prove Crucial

This victory was a testament to Erik ten Hag’s tactical acumen. After a lacklustre first half, his decision to change United’s approach allowed them to dominate after the break. Brentford’s Thomas Frank, on the other hand, was unable to counter United’s second-half intensity and will rue his side’s inability to hold onto their lead.

Ten Hag’s changes saw United adopt a more aggressive approach in the second half, with Garnacho, Rashford, and Hojlund leading the charge. The result leaves Brentford still searching for consistency, as they remain in the lower half of the Premier League table.

Player Ratings:

Manchester United

Andre Onana : 6/10 – Solid with his distribution but wasn’t tested too often.

: 6/10 – Solid with his distribution but wasn’t tested too often. Diogo Dalot : 7/10 – Defended well and contributed going forward, despite his first-half error.

: 7/10 – Defended well and contributed going forward, despite his first-half error. Matthijs de Ligt : 7/10 – Battled through a head injury and showed composure in defence.

: 7/10 – Battled through a head injury and showed composure in defence. Jonny Evans : 6/10 – Used his experience to manage Brentford’s forwards but lacked pace.

: 6/10 – Used his experience to manage Brentford’s forwards but lacked pace. Lisandro Martinez : 7/10 – Physical in duels and kept Mbeumo quiet for large parts of the game.

: 7/10 – Physical in duels and kept Mbeumo quiet for large parts of the game. Casemiro : 7/10 – Grew into the game, providing much-needed stability in midfield.

: 7/10 – Grew into the game, providing much-needed stability in midfield. Christian Eriksen : 7/10 – Quiet in the first half, but showed his quality as United took control.

: 7/10 – Quiet in the first half, but showed his quality as United took control. Marcus Rashford : 7/10 – Quiet start, but his assist for Garnacho’s equaliser was crucial.

: 7/10 – Quiet start, but his assist for Garnacho’s equaliser was crucial. Bruno Fernandes : 6/10 – Not his best performance, though he did set up Hojlund’s goal with a clever flick.

: 6/10 – Not his best performance, though he did set up Hojlund’s goal with a clever flick. Alejandro Garnacho : 8/10 – United’s most dangerous player, scoring the equaliser and constantly threatening.

: 8/10 – United’s most dangerous player, scoring the equaliser and constantly threatening. Rasmus Hojlund: 7/10 – Worked tirelessly and scored a well-taken winner.

Brentford: