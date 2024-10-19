Everton’s Unbeaten Streak Grows with Victory Over Struggling Ipswich

Everton Claim Vital Win as Ipswich Set Unwanted Record

Everton secured a crucial 2-0 victory over Ipswich Town at Portman Road, extending their unbeaten run in the Premier League to four games. Meanwhile, Ipswich’s winless streak continues, leaving edging toward the bottom of the table as they set a new club record of eight games without a victory to start a top-flight season.

Ndiaye Opens Scoring Early

The match had barely settled before Iliman Ndiaye pounced on a defensive lapse by Ipswich, smashing in his third goal of the campaign. His early strike was a blow to the home side, who never fully recovered. Ndiaye’s ability to capitalise on mistakes has been a recurring theme this season, and once again, he made Ipswich pay for their uncertainty at the back.

Everton, brimming with confidence from their recent run of form, pressed forward with intent. The early goal allowed them to dictate the game, with Ipswich left chasing shadows in the opening stages. It wasn’t just the goal that hurt Ipswich, but the ease with which it was conceded — a theme that has haunted them throughout this poor run.

Keane Doubles the Lead

If the first goal rattled Ipswich, the second left them reeling. More disorganised defending from the home side gave Dwight McNeil time and space to find Michael Keane in a dangerous position. Keane’s left-footed drive from a tight angle rocketed past the Ipswich goalkeeper, giving Everton a commanding 2-0 lead before the interval.

This moment was emblematic of Ipswich’s ongoing issues — vulnerability at the back, a lack of cohesion, and failure to respond under pressure. Everton, meanwhile, took full advantage, looking composed and assured with their two-goal cushion. Keane’s goal, although from a difficult angle, highlighted the clinical edge Everton are beginning to rediscover.

Calvert-Lewin Misses Opportunities

Dominic Calvert-Lewin had multiple chances to make the scoreline more flattering for Everton. However, the striker was guilty of squandering opportunities either side of half-time, keeping Ipswich’s slim hopes alive. Despite these missed chances, Everton never looked in real danger of losing their grip on the game.

Calvert-Lewin’s wastefulness in front of goal is a concern for the Toffees, but with their solid defensive display and dominance in midfield, the missed opportunities didn’t come back to haunt them on this occasion. Ipswich struggled to create meaningful chances, and even with Everton’s lack of cutting edge in the final third, the visitors remained in control.

Ipswich’s Winless Streak Continues

For Ipswich, this result marked a new low. Eight games into the season, they are still without a win — a record for the club in the Premier League era. Despite showing effort and desire, particularly in the second half, Ipswich never truly threatened Everton’s goal.

The defeat leaves Ipswich fans frustrated, as their side remains toward the bottom of the table, searching for answers.

For Everton, this result marks their first away win in 16 matches across all competitions, a streak dating back to last December. It’s a much-needed boost for Sean Dyche’s side as they look to climb the Premier League table and push for a top-half finish.