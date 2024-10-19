Report: Bayern Munich’s Star Linked with Potential Move to Manchester United After Newcastle United Snub?

Leroy Sané’s Future: Manchester United Poised to Pounce

Manchester United have reignited their interest in Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sané as they monitor the contract situation of the German forward. The former Manchester City star’s deal is set to expire in the summer of 2025, sparking speculation about his future. Sané, 28, has endured a difficult campaign, clocking just 78 minutes of playing time this season following his return from groin surgery. However, his potential availability in the transfer market has turned heads across the Premier League, with Manchester United reportedly keeping a close eye on developments.

Sané has proven his quality with 49 goals and 50 assists in 179 games for Bayern since his move from Manchester City in 2020. Despite these impressive numbers, his limited game time this season has fueled rumours of a possible departure from the Bundesliga giants. According to CaughtOffside, Christian Falk’s Fact Files column sheds light on Sané’s current situation, revealing that while Sané isn’t currently considering a move to Newcastle United, Manchester United could capitalise if Bayern fail to offer the terms the winger desires.

Bayern Contract Stalemate?

“Talks between Leroy Sané and Bayern Munich have been less intense as he was out injured; he’s only just coming back from injury,” reports Falk. With Sané reportedly earning €20m a year, his future at Bayern hinges on the club’s willingness to extend those terms. Should Bayern fail to meet his demands, other European giants like Manchester United could swoop in for the 28-year-old, especially as he becomes eligible to sign a pre-contract with foreign clubs from January 1.

Falk continues, “He’s on the bench making some minutes, but it’s not the best time for him to talk about a new contract at Bayern Munich. He would like to stay, but Bayern have to offer him a contract that he’s willing to accept.” With Newcastle United interested but unlikely to be Sané’s first-choice destination, it’s clear that Manchester United remain in pole position to negotiate if circumstances shift.

Newcastle’s Prospects Dwindling

Sané’s potential move to Newcastle seems increasingly unlikely. “If they don’t make him such a good offer as their last one, he will be open to hearing proposals from other clubs. Newcastle United is interested, but they’re not, at the moment, a club which is interesting for him,” Falk noted. As Newcastle United continue their uphill battle for Champions League qualification, the Magpies’ hopes of landing Sané hinge on their ability to secure European football for the next campaign.

Should Manchester United make a concrete offer, they could take advantage of Sané’s contract impasse. His availability on a free transfer next summer offers clubs a golden opportunity to snap up one of Europe’s premier talents without the hefty transfer fee.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

For Manchester United fans, this could be the perfect scenario to bolster their attack with a world-class winger. Sané, with his pace, technical ability, and Premier League experience, would be a massive upgrade for a United side that often lacks width and creativity in the final third. His return from injury could pose concerns, but if he’s fit, he could be the perfect addition to Erik ten Hag’s squad.

From a Newcastle fan’s perspective, the Sané links might feel like a distant dream. Yes, Newcastle are on the rise, but without the allure of consistent Champions League football, attracting stars like Sané seems far-fetched, at least for now. Eddie Howe’s side has shown remarkable improvement, but without silverware or top-tier European football, breaking into the elite transfer market remains a challenge.

Whether it’s United’s resurgence under Ten Hag or Newcastle’s meteoric rise under Howe, one thing is certain: Sané will be a name to watch closely as the January transfer window approaches.