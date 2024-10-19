Arsenal Head to Bournemouth Aiming for Vital Premier League Win: Viewing Details

Can Arsenal Pile Pressure on Rivals with Win at Bournemouth?

Arsenal head to the south coast for a crucial Premier League fixture against Bournemouth today, with the Gunners eyeing three vital points that could ramp up the pressure on title rivals Manchester City and Liverpool. With City and Liverpool not in action until Sunday, Arsenal have a golden opportunity to close the gap at the top of the table.

After coming from behind to beat Southampton in their last outing, Mikel Arteta’s side are strong favourites against a Bournemouth team that stumbled to a defeat against Leicester prior to the international break. Arsenal’s attack, spearheaded by Gabriel Jesus, will look to capitalise on Bournemouth’s defensive frailties.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Arsenal

For fans wanting to catch the action, the game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, with coverage beginning at 5pm BST. The kick-off is scheduled for 5:30pm.

Streaming options

Subscribers can also stream the match via the Sky Go app, making it accessible wherever you are.

