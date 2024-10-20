Report: Man City and Liverpool in Battle for Top Premier League Youngster

Man City and Liverpool Eye Argentine Starlet Facundo Buonanotte

Facundo Buonanotte is fast becoming a name to watch in English football. At just 19, the Argentine talent has captured the attention of two Premier League giants, Manchester City and Liverpool, with both clubs keen on securing his signature. Currently on loan at Leicester City from Brighton & Hove Albion, Buonanotte is proving his worth in the Premier League, despite Leicester’s relegation struggles. His creativity, technical skill, and versatility in attack have impressed many, making him one of the most exciting prospects in English football.

Buonanotte’s Impact at Leicester

Since joining Leicester on loan, Buonanotte has become a crucial figure in Steve Cooper’s side. Despite Leicester’s challenges after returning from the Championship, the young Argentine has been one of the few bright sparks in their fight to stay up. His ability to assist and score goals has made him a key player, and his performances are not going unnoticed.

Raúl Cabrera Jiménez, writing for Fichajes, emphasised Buonanotte’s importance at Leicester, stating that “the player, who has captured attention for his creativity and technical skills, is being a key player for Steve Cooper.” This quote captures the growing buzz around the young talent, who is proving that he belongs at the top level.

Buonanotte’s versatility has been a standout feature. Whether operating as a playmaker, winger, or even in more advanced attacking roles, he has shown an ability to adapt and excel. His confidence on the ball and his vision have drawn comparisons to some of Argentina’s great attacking midfielders.

Manchester City’s Interest in Developing Young Talent

Manchester City’s reputation for developing young talent is well-known, and Buonanotte could be the latest addition to their roster of future stars. According to Jiménez, “Manchester City, known for their focus on the development of young talent, have set their sights on Buonanotte as a potential addition to strengthen their squad.”

City’s tactical style under Pep Guardiola has always favoured technically gifted players, and Buonanotte’s qualities would make him a good fit. His ability to control the tempo of a game and break through defensive lines aligns with the way City like to play. Moreover, Guardiola’s track record of giving young players first-team opportunities suggests that Buonanotte would get the game time needed to continue his development.

While City’s squad is brimming with world-class talent, their long-term strategy includes nurturing players with high potential. Buonanotte could be the perfect long-term option for the midfield, offering fresh energy and creativity.

Liverpool’s Plan for the Future Under Arne Slot

Liverpool, under the management of Arne Slot, are also interested in Buonanotte, viewing him as a vital piece in their quest to maintain Premier League and European competitiveness. With Liverpool looking to refresh their squad, blending experienced players with young talents, Buonanotte could be a perfect fit.

Jiménez highlights Liverpool’s interest, writing that “Liverpool, under the direction of Arne Slot, are also looking to refresh their squad. The club needs a mix of experience and youth to remain competitive in the Premier League and in Europe.”

Slot’s system at Liverpool places a premium on pace, creativity, and attacking prowess, all of which Buonanotte offers. His skill set would allow him to thrive in the fluid, high-pressing style that Slot employs, and his ability to play across various attacking positions would provide valuable tactical flexibility.

Brighton’s High Valuation of Buonanotte

Brighton & Hove Albion are well aware of the talent they have in Buonanotte and are in no rush to let him go. The player is currently valued at €18 million, but Brighton are expected to demand at least €30 million to part ways with their young star. Both Manchester City and Liverpool seem willing to meet Brighton’s asking price, recognising Buonanotte’s immense potential.

As Jiménez notes, “Brighton won’t let go of their young star for less than €30 million.” This high valuation reflects Buonanotte’s rising stock, and it’s clear that any club wanting his services will need to make a significant investment. Whether it’s City or Liverpool, both clubs will need to move quickly to secure the Argentine’s signature before interest grows even further.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index

Facundo Buonanotte’s statistical data from the last 365 days, as displayed in the radar chart from Fbref, offers an intriguing look at the 19-year-old’s playing style. This breakdown highlights his strengths and weaknesses across key metrics for attacking midfielders and wingers, giving a comprehensive view of his contribution to Leicester City on loan from Brighton.

Defensive Prowess Stands Out

Interestingly, Buonanotte excels in defensive areas. His performance in blocks (98th percentile) and clearances (96th percentile) is impressive for an attacking midfielder. These stats suggest that he is a player who contributes significantly to the defensive side of the game, showing a willingness to work off the ball.

Mixed Attacking Contributions

While Buonanotte’s attacking numbers are varied, they still offer plenty of promise. His non-penalty goals (43rd percentile) and expected goals contribution (49th percentile) put him in a respectable range for a young player. However, he could improve in key areas like shot-creating actions (24th percentile), which currently lags behind his peers. His ability to assist stands out more (33rd percentile), reflecting his potential to be a creative influence in the final third.

Possession Play Needs Refinement

Buonanotte’s possession-based stats show potential but also room for growth. His pass completion rate is an impressive 93rd percentile, demonstrating his accuracy. However, his progressive carries (36th percentile) and touches (36th percentile) indicate that he’s not yet fully comfortable influencing games with the ball at his feet. Improving these numbers will be key to his development.