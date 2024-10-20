Kyle Walker’s City Career in Question as £15M Transfer Rumours Surface

Man City’s Kyle Walker: End of an Era Looming?

Manchester City are reportedly open to the idea of offloading their long-serving defender Kyle Walker next summer, marking what could be the beginning of the end for his illustrious career at the Etihad. Priced at a budget-friendly £15 million, the 34-year-old right-back’s future appears uncertain, with interest emerging from Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Ahli.

This possible departure comes at a time when Walker has faced personal and professional challenges, casting a shadow over his once-impeccable reputation as one of Europe’s most reliable defenders.

Walker’s Glittering City Career

Since joining City from Tottenham Hotspur for £50 million in 2017, Walker has been pivotal in Pep Guardiola’s winning machine. He has collected a staggering array of trophies, including six Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four League Cups, and the crowning achievement of the Champions League in 2023. His consistency and leadership were further recognised when he was appointed club captain last season, replacing Ilkay Gundogan, who moved to Barcelona.

For much of his time at the Etihad, Walker has been the model of consistency, balancing his attacking prowess with defensive reliability. Yet, despite his achievements, recent signs suggest that his position at Manchester City could be in jeopardy.

A Struggle for Form

Walker’s on-field performances have dipped in the current campaign. In the 2-2 draw with Arsenal, he was singled out for his role in conceding both goals. Such mistakes have led to questions over his place in Guardiola’s tactical system. This dip in form may have played a part in his exclusion from recent England squads, with interim manager Lee Carsley overlooking the defender for the most recent international fixtures.

For a player of Walker’s pedigree, such a decline is notable. His struggles on the pitch have coincided with personal turmoil off it, including a high-profile divorce from his wife Annie Kilner, which has been widely covered in the media. The breakdown of his marriage has added another layer of complexity to an already difficult period in Walker’s career.

Saudi Interest and Potential Exit

Walker’s contract with Manchester City runs until June 2026, but with no talks of an extension, speculation has intensified over a move away from the club. Al-Ahli, one of Saudi Arabia’s leading clubs, has emerged as a likely destination, offering the England defender a lucrative contract worth £400,000 per week—nearly double his current salary.

Despite previous links to a return to his boyhood club Sheffield United, it appears the financial lure of Saudi Arabia is more enticing at this stage of his career. With City potentially looking to freshen up their squad and Walker seeking a final payday, the transfer could make sense for both parties.

End of an Era?

If Walker does move on next summer, it would signal the end of an era not only for him but for Manchester City as well. Few players have epitomised City’s dominance over the past decade as much as Walker has. His blend of pace, power, and tactical intelligence has made him a key figure in Guardiola’s system, and his absence would leave a notable void.

Yet, football is a game of constant evolution, and at 34, Walker may feel the time is right for a fresh challenge. While City would undoubtedly miss his presence, Guardiola has never been one to shy away from refreshing his squad, and the departure of such a senior figure may open the door for new talent to emerge.

As the end of the 2024-25 season approaches, it seems increasingly likely that Walker’s journey with Manchester City is drawing to a close. Whether his next move is to Saudi Arabia or elsewhere, it’s clear that his time as one of City’s mainstays may be nearing its conclusion.