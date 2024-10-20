Report: Erik ten Hag’s Long-Standing Desire to Sign Barcelona Midfielder Continues

Erik ten Hag Eyes Frenkie de Jong Reunion at Manchester United

Manchester United’s manager, Erik ten Hag, is reportedly keen to reignite his pursuit of Frenkie de Jong when the January transfer window opens. Ten Hag’s admiration for the Barcelona midfielder is well-documented, as he was determined to bring the Dutchman to Old Trafford when he was appointed in 2022. However, despite the interest and a settled transfer package between the two clubs, de Jong turned down the move, showing his reluctance to swap Barcelona for the Premier League.

Reports via Football Talk indicate that Ten Hag has not given up on reuniting with his former Ajax player, hoping that a deal can be struck if he remains in charge of United next year. De Jong, who recently recovered from an ankle injury, is said to be content at Barcelona, but his future might hinge on the club’s financial struggles.

Financial Considerations for Barcelona

Barcelona’s current financial situation could see them push for player sales, including de Jong. The Spanish giants are only allowed to spend 50% of incoming funds due to La Liga’s financial restrictions. Sport suggests that de Jong, despite his “world-class” status, could be pushed out to help balance the books, especially as Barcelona aims to return to a 1:1 spending ratio in upcoming transfer windows.

De Jong’s value on the market remains high, and with his contract set to enter its final 18 months, it’s feasible that Barcelona might reconsider their position. That said, any potential deal will be complicated by Manchester United’s own financial constraints.

Manchester United’s Midfield Conundrum

United’s midfield has already undergone significant changes with the departures of Scott McTominay and Sofyan Amrabat (end of loan), and the signing of Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain. Ugarte, a highly talented Uruguayan midfielder, has displayed glimpses of his ability, and the club hopes he can evolve into a key performer under Ten Hag.

While de Jong remains a long-term target, it seems unlikely that Manchester United can fund the transfer in January without significant outgoings. The club has been struggling to navigate the Profitability and Sustainability spending limits set by UEFA, and they were forced to offload McTominay in order to sign Ugarte.

Is a January Deal Realistic?

Ten Hag’s longstanding desire to bring de Jong to Old Trafford might be a distant dream unless United can raise significant funds through player sales this winter. Given the club’s poor financial standing, a deal in January is improbable. However, the situation could change drastically next summer, especially if Ten Hag’s future at the club remains intact. As things stand, the Dutchman is under intense pressure, with United making their worst start to a season in 35 years.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

As sceptical as fans might be about this transfer happening in January, there’s an air of expectation that Manchester United need a player of de Jong’s calibre to truly elevate their midfield. Supporters would likely feel a mix of excitement and frustration at these rumours. The dream of landing de Jong has been lingering since Ten Hag’s appointment, and the Dutchman’s technical brilliance and ball-playing ability would add a dimension United have been lacking for years.

However, given the financial constraints, fans are likely to be concerned about how United can pull off such a deal. There’s also the looming question of whether de Jong would want to make the switch, especially given that he has already rejected the move once. Supporters may fear that United’s inability to compete financially with Europe’s elite clubs could see them miss out on another world-class player.

With Ten Hag’s position at United under threat and Barcelona’s financial struggles, it’s a situation that could have major implications for both clubs. Nevertheless, unless drastic changes occur in the January window, it’s hard to see this saga ending with de Jong wearing a United shirt.