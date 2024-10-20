Journalist: Man Utd Buy-Back Clause Could Threaten Liverpool’s Transfer Hopes

Man Utd Eyeing Return of Alvaro Fernandez: A Potential Blow for Liverpool and Real Madrid

Manchester United appear poised to exercise their buy-back clause on left-back Alvaro Fernandez Carreras, a move that could significantly disrupt both Liverpool and Real Madrid’s transfer ambitions. Fernandez, who joined Benfica permanently over the summer, has quickly become a standout player, attracting the attention of several European heavyweights.

After leaving United in January for an initial loan at Benfica, the 21-year-old has made quite an impression in Portugal. His stellar performances, highlighted by nine appearances this season, have not gone unnoticed. Manchester United, keen to retain some level of control over his future, included a buy-back clause in the original deal, which could see Fernandez return to Old Trafford for £16 million (€19.2m).

Ten Hag Confirms Buy-Back Clause

Erik ten Hag recently confirmed United’s interest in potentially bringing Fernandez back. Speaking at a press conference, he explained how the club had carefully monitored the player’s development. Ten Hag stated, “We have a buy-back, so we have control of the situation. I think that’s what he needed.”

Ten Hag also praised Fernandez’s gradual rise through competitive leagues, noting, “From Preston to La Liga, and then on to Portugal, he has been progressing steadily. Now we have to see if he can be an option for us in the future.”

However, he also acknowledged the challenge that lies ahead, emphasising, “Playing for Man Utd is not easy. You need experience and development, which comes from playing at better clubs in better leagues.”

Liverpool and Real Madrid in the Hunt

Fernandez’s impressive form has caught the attention of other big clubs, most notably Real Madrid and Liverpool. For Liverpool, the prospect of signing Fernandez is particularly intriguing, as the club is actively searching for a long-term successor to Andy Robertson. Robertson has been a stalwart for the Reds, but with age and injuries creeping in, Liverpool manager Arne Slot is keen to future-proof the squad by bringing in a young, dynamic left-back.

Reports suggest that Liverpool would need to meet Fernandez’s €50 million (£41.7m) release clause to secure his signature. This figure presents a considerable challenge, especially considering Manchester United’s built-in buy-back advantage. Real Madrid also pose a threat, keen to bring the Spain U21 international back to his homeland as part of their long-term defensive rebuild.

Man Utd’s Advantage

What gives Manchester United a significant edge over their rivals is the buy-back clause, which enables them to secure Fernandez for significantly less than his current release clause. This could prove a pivotal factor in the transfer saga, frustrating the likes of Liverpool and Real Madrid.

For Liverpool, this situation adds an extra layer of complexity to their transfer plans. With Andy Robertson potentially nearing the end of his tenure at Anfield, securing a top-quality replacement is critical. Fernandez fits the bill perfectly, but with United holding a key advantage, it remains to be seen how this transfer battle will unfold.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

From a Liverpool fan’s perspective, this latest development is frustrating, especially with the club actively searching for a suitable successor to Andy Robertson. Alvaro Fernandez’s blend of youth, talent, and versatility would make him an ideal fit for Arne Slot’s team, offering both defensive stability and attacking threat down the left flank.

What makes this situation even more challenging is the fact that Manchester United, one of Liverpool’s fiercest rivals, have the upper hand. United’s buy-back clause means they can snatch Fernandez away for a bargain price compared to the €50 million (£41.7m) release clause Liverpool would need to meet. While Liverpool certainly have the resources to compete in the transfer market, they are at a disadvantage here, with the ball firmly in United’s court.

Nevertheless, the transfer market is unpredictable, and if Liverpool truly believe that Fernandez is the man to succeed Robertson, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Reds pursue the player with conviction. Slot’s track record of working with young talents could appeal to Fernandez, offering him the chance to develop further in one of the Premier League’s top teams. However, the involvement of United in this transfer battle is a significant stumbling block, and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool can outmanoeuvre their rivals in this instance.