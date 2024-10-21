Can Crystal Palace Stop the Slide at Nottingham Forest? – Viewing Details

Crystal Palace’s Hunt for a Premier League Win

Crystal Palace head into their clash against Nottingham Forest today, desperately seeking their first win of the Premier League season. The pressure is mounting on Oliver Glasner and his side, who could find themselves staring at eight consecutive matches without a victory.

Critical Time for Palace’s Survival Hopes

Few foresaw Palace struggling for survival at the start of the season, but the situation has swiftly deteriorated. The urgency to halt the decline is growing, with each passing week increasing the threat to their top-flight status. Time is running out to stop the rot and avoid a campaign overshadowed by relegation fears.

Nottingham Forest’s Solid Start

A trip to Nottingham Forest is far from straightforward. Forest have found decent form early in the season, making the task even tougher for Palace. If the Eagles are to turn their season around, they’ll need to dig deep and produce a performance at the City Ground.

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace

TV channel: Catch the action live on Sky Sports Main Event, Premier League, and Ultra HDR, with coverage beginning at 6:30pm BST for an 8:00pm kick-off.

Live stream: Sky Go subscribers can stream the match live.

