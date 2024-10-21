Report: Arsenal Could Land Juventus Striker for €60m

Arsenal Monitoring Vlahovic as Contract Talks Stall at Juventus

Arsenal are reportedly keeping a close watch on Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, whose contract negotiations with the Italian club seem to be hitting a standstill. According to Caught Offside, Vlahovic could become a serious target for the Gunners if his current situation remains unresolved, with Arsenal viewing the 24-year-old Serbian as a potential €60m signing next summer.

Mikel Arteta is clearly exploring all options to bolster Arsenal’s attacking line-up, and Vlahovic isn’t the only player on their radar. As Caught Offside explains, Arsenal also hold a strong interest in players like Benjamin Sesko, Viktor Gyokeres, Alexander Isak, Jonathan David, and Marcus Thuram. The growing uncertainty surrounding Vlahovic’s contract only adds to the intrigue, as Juventus may be forced to sell at a discounted price should negotiations fail to progress.

Vlahovic: A Bargain Waiting to Happen?

The possibility of securing Vlahovic for a reduced fee is undoubtedly tempting for Arsenal. With his contract set to expire in 2026, Juventus could find themselves in a precarious position, needing to cash in next summer or risk losing leverage. A transfer fee of €60m—or even less—would be an attractive proposition for a club that is always looking for value in the market.

Despite his talent, Vlahovic’s career trajectory since leaving Fiorentina for Juventus has been less than stellar. While there have been moments where the Serbian striker has shown his true potential, consistency has eluded him in Turin. This raises an important question for Arsenal fans and decision-makers alike: Is Vlahovic truly the solution to Arsenal’s striking problems?

Arsenal’s Striker Situation

The North London club’s current situation up front is anything but ideal. Kai Havertz, more comfortable in midfield, has been deployed as a makeshift forward, while Gabriel Jesus’ persistent injury issues have raised doubts about his long-term reliability. This has created an urgent need for reinforcements in the striking department, which is why Arsenal’s interest in Vlahovic—and other potential targets—is understandable.

However, there is scepticism around whether Vlahovic is the right fit. While he’s shown flashes of brilliance, he hasn’t quite lived up to the hype that surrounded his move to Juventus. Given the alternatives like Sesko, Gyokeres, and Isak—who arguably have higher ceilings and are more consistent performers—Arsenal may need to be cautious about pinning their hopes on the Serbian forward.

Looking Ahead

As Arteta and his team continue to assess their options, Arsenal fans will undoubtedly keep a close eye on how the Vlahovic saga unfolds. While the Serbian striker represents a potential bargain, there are question marks over his form and consistency, making this a calculated risk for the Gunners. With so many quality forwards available, Arsenal would do well to explore all their options before committing to a deal.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index: Dusan Vlahovic Performance Data and Stats

Dusan Vlahovic’s performance over the last 365 days has sparked plenty of debate, and his statistical profile, courtesy of Fbref, sheds light on his overall contribution. The Serbian striker’s metrics present an intriguing picture, especially when comparing his percentile rank against other forwards.

Strong Attacking Output

Vlahovic’s primary strengths clearly lie in his attacking contributions. His non-penalty expected goals (npxG) ranks in the 90th percentile, highlighting his ability to get into high-quality scoring positions. Furthermore, his expected assisted goals (xAG) score of 81 is equally impressive, signalling his potential to create chances for teammates. He also ranks highly in non-penalty goals (69th percentile), reinforcing his ability to convert these opportunities.

Interestingly, Vlahovic’s shot-creating actions (54th percentile) suggest that while he is a goal-scoring threat, he could still contribute more to the build-up play. His dribbling is competent, shown by his 70th percentile ranking for successful take-ons, but his overall involvement in possession-based actions could improve.

Mixed Possession Play

When it comes to possession, Vlahovic displays average numbers. His progressive carries (49th percentile) and progressive passes received (45th percentile) indicate a player who can be involved in advancing the ball, but his passing metrics are more concerning. With a pass completion percentage ranking in the 42nd percentile and passes attempted in the 33rd percentile, Vlahovic may not be as actively involved in linking play as other top forwards.

Defensive Contributions

Defensively, Vlahovic ranks relatively high for a forward, particularly in aerial duels, where he wins 66% of his battles. His tackles and interceptions, while not elite, sit comfortably in the 55th percentile, suggesting a forward willing to engage defensively.

In summary, Dusan Vlahovic’s performance data reflects a striker with significant attacking prowess but with room to grow in possession-based contributions.