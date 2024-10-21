Report: North London Giants Compete for Bundesliga Sensation

Jamie Gittens: The Battle Between Arsenal and Tottenham

Jamie Gittens is fast becoming one of the hottest prospects in European football, and his name has been linked with several Premier League clubs. According to Caught Offside, Arsenal and Tottenham are among the sides keeping a close eye on the 20-year-old Borussia Dortmund winger, whose performances in the Bundesliga have attracted widespread attention.

Premier League Clubs Circling

Both Arsenal and Spurs have reportedly been monitoring Gittens, who has also been scouted by Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest. Yet it’s the North London duo who appear to be the frontrunners in the race for his signature. Gittens, once a youth player at Chelsea and Manchester City, has flourished since his move to Dortmund in 2020. Now a crucial figure in the BVB first team, it seems inevitable that Premier League clubs would try to bring him back to English shores.

Arsenal’s Need for Depth

For Arsenal, the motivation behind this interest is clear. Mikel Arteta’s side looked less dangerous in their recent 3-1 defeat to Bournemouth, with Bukayo Saka sidelined due to injury. The Gunners have been highly dependent on Saka for creativity and attacking threat. Gabriel Martinelli’s form has also dipped, leading to speculation that Arsenal could benefit from adding another wide player to ease the burden on their star winger. Gittens, with his pace and flair, could provide exactly what Arteta needs—a player capable of contributing in both creative and scoring departments.

Tottenham’s Long-Term View

Meanwhile, across North London, Tottenham find themselves in a different situation. Although Son Heung-min remains a key player, there is no denying that Spurs will need to plan for the future. At 31, Son will eventually need replacing, and Gittens could be a candidate for this role. Given his age and potential, Spurs may view Gittens as a smart long-term investment to freshen up their attack and help cement their ambitions of becoming a consistent top-four team.

However, the chances of any move materialising this season seem slim. Borussia Dortmund are reportedly reluctant to sell Gittens, and it’s believed they would only entertain offers upwards of €60 million. Whether either Arsenal or Tottenham would be willing to meet that valuation remains to be seen.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

After witnessing the reliance on Bukayo Saka, many supporters feel the club desperately needs another winger who can relieve that pressure. Arsenal need more options up front—relying on Saka alone won’t get them through a tough season, especially with the Champions League. Gittens could be a perfect addition.”

Son’s been great, but Spurs need to think ahead. Gittens has the potential to be a star, and signing him now could be a brilliant move.” There is also the ongoing need to challenge consistently in the top four, which Gittens’ arrival could certainly help with. With these two London giants circling, the battle for his signature will be one to watch closely.