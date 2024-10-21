Report: Tottenham Coach Outlines Vision to Dominate the WSL

Robert Vilahamn’s Vision for Tottenham: Building a Legacy Beyond Trophies

Tottenham Women’s head coach, Robert Vilahamn, speaks with clear passion and belief in his long-term project at the club. In a candid interview with The Standard, the Swedish coach opens up about his ambitions, his philosophy, and his desire to transform Tottenham into one of the best teams in the country. It’s not just about the football for Vilahamn, but about building relationships and creating a lasting legacy for the club.

Tottenham’s Long-Term Vision

Since his appointment in July last year, Vilahamn has been at the heart of Tottenham’s efforts to grow, both on and off the pitch. His philosophy is clear: development must come from all corners of the club. “The whole picture at this club is to develop in all areas, not just the football. That’s why I need to build relationships with everyone, from Daniel Levy all the way down to the kitman,” Vilahamn says.

For Vilahamn, this project is much bigger than short-term success. His focus is on building a sustainable model that will see Tottenham consistently competing at the top of the Women’s Super League (WSL) in the future. “In the long-term, we’re going to win things. You can just add money and win a title — it happens a lot in football — but we want to do it our way, with an organic journey,” he emphasises.

A Legacy for Tottenham Women

One of the standout aspects of Vilahamn’s approach is his desire to leave a lasting legacy at Tottenham, regardless of when or how his tenure ends. He explains: “When we win, we will feel like we did it together with a good environment. If I can help Tottenham Women grow and they win the league two years after I’ve left, I will feel proud.”

This philosophy is at the core of his management style, and it’s clear that Vilahamn values collective success over personal accolades. “I’m not desperate for my own ego to win a title. We want silverware, but the bigger picture is to make Tottenham a top team,” he states.

Progress Under Vilahamn

In his first year at the helm, Vilahamn took a Tottenham side that had narrowly avoided relegation and guided them to a respectable sixth-place finish. The campaign also saw them reach their first-ever major final, the FA Cup, where they were beaten 4-0 by Manchester United. Reflecting on the past season, Vilahamn admits he learned a lot. “I learned so much in my first season at Tottenham,” he says.

His second season has started with mixed results, as Spurs aim to build on last year’s progress. While victories against Crystal Palace and a draw with Aston Villa have been encouraging, losses to Liverpool and Manchester United serve as a reminder of the challenges ahead. Yet, Vilahamn remains optimistic. “This year we want to play better football and prove we have an identity,” he asserts.

New Signings to Strengthen Spurs

Tottenham’s recruitment this season has been driven by the need to find players who can immediately make an impact. Vilahamn’s disappointment at losing Grace Clinton, who returned to Manchester United after a loan spell, is balanced by the arrival of several key signings. “Hayley Raso is a winner. She is a Champions League player, and we want to be a Champions League club,” Vilahamn says. Raso’s experience and winning mentality will be crucial as Tottenham aim to push higher up the table.

Clare Hunt, another major signing, brings defensive solidity, having previously played for PSG. Vilahamn is also excited about Ella Morris, whom he describes as a future England Lioness. “Ella Morris is young, upcoming, and the England staff tell me she can be the next Lioness,” he adds. These signings reflect Tottenham’s ambition, and Vilahamn believes they are all “Champions League material.”

Leadership and Culture at Tottenham

Interestingly, Vilahamn’s journey at Tottenham mirrors that of Ange Postecoglou, who took charge of the men’s team around the same time. Both managers share a long-term vision for the club, looking to build a strong foundation for the future. Speaking about his colleague, Vilahamn says: “He’s a very brave coach, in his identity and standing up for what he believes in. You need to be a good leader to make sure big players buy into that.”

Vilahamn’s background, which includes a master’s degree in education and work on gender equality in sport, reflects his deep understanding of leadership and his desire to create an inclusive environment. “I’m living life,” he reflects, smiling. “There is not much I dislike about my job.”

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

It’s refreshing to see a coach who’s not just chasing instant success but is invested in the long-term growth of the club.”

For many, Tottenham Women’s journey under Vilahamn mirrors that of the men’s team under Postecoglou, with both managers focused on developing a sustainable, winning culture. With players like Hayley Raso and Ella Morris joining the ranks, it feels like They’re laying the groundwork for something special. Spurs are on the rise, and it’s only a matter of time before they start challenging for major honours.”

Vilahamn’s philosophy resonates deeply with fans who value building a strong identity and lasting success over quick fixes. Tottenham Women’s growth under his leadership is sure to inspire even greater support as they continue to make strides in the WSL.