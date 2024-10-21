Report: Liverpool Injury Latest and Possible Return Dates

Liverpool Injury Update: Diogo Jota, Federico Chiesa, Alisson, and More

Liverpool’s injury list has grown following their hard-fought 2-1 victory over Chelsea at Anfield. Diogo Jota became the latest addition, leaving fans and the club concerned ahead of crucial fixtures. As the Reds prepare for their midweek clash against RB Leipzig in the Champions League, manager Arne Slot faces some tough decisions.

Here’s an updated look at the current state of Liverpool’s injury problems and potential return dates for key players.

Diogo Jota’s Setback

Diogo Jota was forced off after just 30 minutes during Liverpool’s win over Chelsea, replaced by Darwin Nunez. The Portuguese forward, who has been integral to Liverpool’s attack this season, will now undergo assessment by the club’s medical staff.

Manager Arne Slot hinted at the possibility of Jota missing the upcoming European fixture against RB Leipzig. “I don’t know what it is, but I would be surprised if he’s there on Wednesday,” Slot said after the Chelsea match. Jota’s absence comes as a significant blow for the Reds, especially with the busy fixture schedule ahead.

Potential return date: Unknown

Federico Chiesa Struggling with Fitness

Federico Chiesa’s fitness issues continue to persist as he has now missed Liverpool’s last four matches. The Italian winger has been a frustrating absentee since his summer arrival from Juventus. Chiesa has struggled to maintain his fitness since joining and has yet to make the desired impact.

Before Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Bologna, Slot provided an update on Chiesa’s situation. “Federico trained with us yesterday and came in today with some problems, and I’m not expecting him to be in the team tomorrow.” Despite these setbacks, Slot doesn’t foresee Chiesa being out for an extended period. However, his absence has left Liverpool without another attacking option.

Potential return date: Wednesday 23 October vs RB Leipzig

Conor Bradley Sidelined

Conor Bradley was another notable absentee in the match against Chelsea. The right-back had recently captained Northern Ireland during the international break but was deemed unfit to feature at Anfield. His absence leaves Liverpool short of defensive depth, particularly with Trent Alexander-Arnold only just returning from his own injury scare.

Slot’s comments after the Chelsea game confirmed Bradley’s exclusion. “Conor Bradley is not in,” the manager stated. The severity of Bradley’s issue remains unclear, but it’s evident he could miss a few more matches.

Potential return date: Unknown

Harvey Elliott Nearing a Return

Harvey Elliott is inching closer to a return following nearly two months out with a foot fracture sustained while representing England’s Under-21s. Although the young midfielder has returned to training, Slot is in no rush to bring him back into the fold, preferring to ensure Elliott is fully recovered before his return to competitive action.

“Harvey is of course a big disappointment for him but also for us,” Slot said last month. “He didn’t play that much in the first three games, but he showed himself really well in pre-season. If he had stayed fit, he would have had a lot of playing time in the upcoming fixtures.”

Slot’s cautious approach suggests Elliott’s return will not be rushed, with a more likely comeback pencilled in for November.

Potential return date: Saturday 9 November vs Aston Villa

Alisson’s Hamstring Woes

Liverpool’s first-choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker is expected to be out for around six weeks after suffering a hamstring injury during the Reds’ 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace earlier this month. This is not the first time Alisson has struggled with hamstring issues, and his absence leaves a gaping hole in Liverpool’s defence.

Slot spoke about the Brazilian’s injury, saying, “What we do know is that if a player walks off like he did, that normally means he is not in the Brazil squad, and I don’t expect him to be in the team in the first game we play after [the international break].”

With Alisson set for an extended period on the sidelines, Liverpool will be relying heavily on his understudy, Caoimhín Kelleher, in the coming weeks.

Potential return date: Sunday 24 November vs Southampton

Liverpool’s Growing Injury Concerns

The growing injury list will be a source of frustration for Slot, who is trying to build momentum in a packed season. With crucial fixtures coming up in both the Premier League and the Champions League, Liverpool will need to manage these injuries carefully to avoid long-term setbacks.

Diogo Jota’s absence is especially concerning given his importance to Liverpool’s attacking line-up. His ability to stretch defences and create space has been key to the Reds’ approach this season. Similarly, Federico Chiesa’s continued absence has denied Liverpool the opportunity to fully integrate the summer signing into the squad, adding pressure to their depth in wide areas.

Conor Bradley and Harvey Elliott’s situations are also worth monitoring. While Elliott’s potential return in November offers some relief, Bradley’s unclear fitness status leaves the club in a difficult position defensively.

Liverpool’s form has remained resilient despite these challenges, but the coming weeks will be a crucial test of their squad depth and adaptability.