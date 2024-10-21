Report: Arsenal Injury Update – Who Will Be Fit to Face Liverpool?

Arsenal Injury Update: Latest News on Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Jurrien Timber

As the highly anticipated Premier League clash with Liverpool approaches, Arsenal fans are eagerly awaiting news on key players who are currently sidelined with injuries. Mikel Arteta’s side has endured a number of setbacks, and with the pressure of facing one of the league’s top teams, the availability of players like Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, and Jurrien Timber is crucial. Below is the latest injury news and potential return dates for Arsenal’s stars.

Bukayo Saka’s Hamstring Woes

Bukayo Saka has been a critical figure for Arsenal, and any injury to the winger is bound to send shockwaves through the squad. Saka limped off during England’s shocking Nations League defeat to Greece at Wembley, nursing an apparent hamstring problem. Though initially considered a minor issue, concerns quickly mounted as Saka was withdrawn from the squad for a scan.

Despite early optimism from Arsenal that Saka could be fit for their match against Bournemouth, the star forward failed to make the squad. Mikel Arteta, speaking on Friday before the Bournemouth game, had been cautiously hopeful: “We tried the last few days, but he didn’t have the right feeling. There was no point pushing him, and we have very good options as well.”

While fans were hopeful of seeing Saka return to action, Arteta provided an update ahead of Arsenal’s Champions League fixture against Shakhtar Donetsk: “He is closer and progressing really well. Let’s see how he feels after the training session today.”

Potential return date: October 22 vs Shakhtar Donetsk

Martin Odegaard’s Ankle Setback

Arsenal’s captain and talisman Martin Odegaard has been another significant absentee in recent weeks. The Norwegian midfielder has been out since August 31st, following a serious ankle ligament injury sustained while on international duty. His absence has been deeply felt, with Arsenal struggling to replace his creative spark.

Odegaard’s recovery has been closely monitored, and there was initial optimism that he could return ahead of schedule. However, despite this, Arteta ruled him out of the Bournemouth game, stating: “He’s not going to be fit for this game. Next week will be a different story. In that later stage of rehab, where he is at the moment because he’s doing a lot of stuff already, he needs to clear some markers.”

Odegaard has made significant progress in his recovery, and Arteta reiterated this ahead of the Shakhtar game: “He is closer and progressing really well. But Martin is still not fit.”

If Odegaard does not make it back for the Liverpool game, there is a possibility that he could feature in the Carabao Cup last-16 tie against Preston North End later in October.

Potential return date: October 27 vs Liverpool, or October 30 vs Preston

Jurrien Timber’s Long-Awaited Return

Jurrien Timber has had a frustrating start to his Arsenal career, with injuries severely limiting his involvement since arriving at the club. Timber was one of several players who seemed on the brink of returning after the international break, with Arteta noting ahead of the Bournemouth game: “The three of them are quite close. Today we will have to push and see who is available.”

While both Ben White and Oleksandr Zinchenko returned, Timber was again absent. The Dutch defender had initially been forced off during Arsenal’s Champions League victory over Paris Saint-Germain last month and has been on the recovery trail since. Arteta has been understandably cautious in handling Timber’s return, particularly given the player’s previous serious knee injury that sidelined him for much of last season.

Speaking ahead of the Shakhtar game, Arteta provided a promising update on Timber’s condition: “It is going to be close. We have to see how he deals with training with the whole group. But he is pretty close.”

Potential return date: October 22 vs Shakhtar Donetsk, or October 27 vs Liverpool

Takehiro Tomiyasu’s Ongoing Struggles

Takehiro Tomiyasu’s recent return to fitness has been bittersweet for the Japanese international. After finally making his long-awaited comeback from a knee injury during Arsenal’s clash with Southampton, Tomiyasu found himself back on the treatment table. Reports of another injury setback were confirmed by Arteta ahead of the Bournemouth game.

“We don’t know how long he will be out for,” Arteta said, “but it doesn’t look like it will be a long period. We need to see when he comes back how he reacts to the load and the impact on the pitch.”

Tomiyasu has worked tirelessly to return to match fitness, and his absence is a significant blow to Arsenal’s defensive depth. However, the exact timeline for his return remains unclear.

Potential return date: Unknown

Kieran Tierney’s Recovery Timeline Unclear

Kieran Tierney has not featured for Arsenal since being stretchered off during Scotland’s group game against Switzerland at Euro 2024. His hamstring injury has kept him out of action for an extended period, and there is still no clear timeline for his return to full fitness.

Arteta’s squad depth at left-back has made Tierney’s absence less impactful, but his return could provide an additional option for the manager, especially with Zinchenko also battling fitness issues.

It’s worth noting that Tierney’s latest injury troubles likely halted a permanent summer exit after he spent the previous season on loan with Real Sociedad.

Potential return date: Unknown

Arsenal’s Injury Concerns as Liverpool Loom

Arsenal’s upcoming fixture against Liverpool is shaping up to be a pivotal encounter in the race for the Premier League title. With Arsenal dropping points recently in their shock defeat to Bournemouth, the pressure is on Mikel Arteta to field his strongest squad. Injuries have plagued the Gunners in recent weeks, and much will depend on whether key players like Saka, Odegaard, and Timber can return in time for the clash.

Liverpool, by contrast, are riding high at the top of the league, fresh from a dominant victory over Chelsea. Arsenal must put their injury woes behind them if they are to stand a chance of derailing Liverpool’s momentum.

As the Gunners prepare for their Champions League tie against Shakhtar Donetsk, all eyes will be on the fitness updates coming from the Emirates. Arteta will be hopeful that some of his sidelined stars can make it back to the pitch soon, as Arsenal’s title challenge depends on it.