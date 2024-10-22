Report: Arsenal, Newcastle and Villa Eye Move for Salzburg Star

Arsenal, Newcastle & Aston Villa: Who Will Secure Oscar Gloukh’s Signature?

The battle for Red Bull Salzburg’s rising star, Oscar Gloukh, is heating up. Arsenal, Newcastle United, and Aston Villa are all showing strong interest in the talented 20-year-old, as reported by CaughtOffside. With a reported price tag of €35 million, the Israeli playmaker could be on the move as soon as January, but which Premier League club will come out on top?

Arsenal’s Need for Creativity

Arsenal’s interest in Gloukh seems logical, particularly given their current midfield issues. With Martin Odegaard sidelined due to injury, the Gunners are crying out for another creative spark in their midfield.

Gloukh, who has been impressing in the Austrian Bundesliga, could provide the vision and flair Mikel Arteta’s side has been missing in recent weeks. Yet, as appealing as a move to the Emirates might be for Gloukh, competition for a place would be fierce. Arsenal’s depth in midfield could make it challenging for the youngster to get regular playing time.

Newcastle’s Ambitious Project

Newcastle United, on the other hand, have their eyes on the top four this season and will be keen to continue bolstering their squad with promising talent like Gloukh. The Magpies have been making waves under Eddie Howe, and their ambitious project might appeal to Gloukh, especially as they look to solidify their place amongst the Premier League elite. Gloukh could find more immediate opportunities to showcase his skills at St. James’ Park, and his style of play fits well with Howe’s attacking philosophy.

Aston Villa’s Potential Appeal

Aston Villa are another intriguing option for Gloukh. Unai Emery has transformed Villa into genuine contenders for European places, and they could offer Gloukh the perfect platform to develop further. Villa’s less congested midfield compared to Arsenal might offer more game time, and their rapid rise under Emery could be enough to tempt the young playmaker. Gloukh could play a central role in their push for a top-four finish, making this an appealing proposition for both club and player.

Who Will Win the Race?

While Arsenal might be the biggest name linked to Gloukh, both Newcastle and Villa offer equally enticing opportunities. Gloukh’s development could benefit from more regular playing time, which he might find easier to secure at Newcastle or Villa. With a €35 million price tag, the transfer race is wide open, and it remains to be seen which club will make the first move this January.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index

Oscar Gloukh’s Performance Data Breakdown

Oscar Gloukh’s recent performance data, as displayed by Fbref, presents an intriguing analysis of the 20-year-old’s strengths and areas for improvement. Operating predominantly as an attacking midfielder or winger, his numbers reflect a player with immense creative potential, but also one who still needs to round out certain aspects of his game.

Strengths in Possession and Creativity

Gloukh’s standout statistics lie in his possession and attacking metrics. Notably, his progressive passes (92nd percentile) and progressive carries (80th percentile) are impressive. These stats indicate his ability to move the ball effectively into dangerous areas, key traits for any playmaker. His shot-creating actions (70th percentile) further illustrate his involvement in orchestrating offensive opportunities. With an 82% pass completion rate, he consistently finds his teammates, showcasing composure on the ball.

His successful take-ons (74th percentile) reflect a willingness to beat defenders, crucial for a winger. It’s clear that Gloukh excels in the creative phase of the game, with his xAG (Expected Assisted Goals, 36th percentile) and assists (50th percentile) backing up his potential as a top-tier playmaker.

Defensive and Aerial Struggles

On the flip side, Gloukh’s defensive stats are less encouraging. His low figures in tackles and interceptions (1st percentile), as well as his minimal impact in aerial duels, suggest that he’s not heavily involved in defensive work. This might be due to his role or tactical instructions, but it leaves a gap in his overall game. With just 5% of aerial duels won and little contribution to defensive blocks or clearances, Gloukh is clearly an attack-focused player.