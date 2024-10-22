How To Watch Arsenal Host Shakhtar as Champions League Round-of-16 Beckons

Gunners Set to Take on Shakhtar in Pivotal Champions League Group Stage Match

Arsenal return to Champions League action tonight, welcoming Shakhtar Donetsk to the Emirates Stadium. Following a commanding victory over Paris Saint-Germain, the Gunners are favourites to clinch their second win in the revamped League format. A victory tonight would place Arsenal within touching distance of the round-of-16, avoiding the complications of a play-off.

Shakhtar, who were convincingly defeated by Atalanta earlier in the month, face a significant challenge against a sharp Arsenal side brimming with confidence. The Gunners’ form at home makes it an even steeper uphill task for the Ukrainian outfit.

How to Watch Arsenal vs Shakhtar Donetsk

For fans tuning in, Arsenal vs Shakhtar will be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video, with coverage starting at 7pm BST ahead of the 8pm kick-off. Amazon Prime subscribers can stream the game live via the website or app.