Journalist: Arsenal Consider Expanding Emirates

Arsenal Considering Emirates Expansion to Compete with Rivals’ Matchday Income

Arsenal are actively exploring ways to upgrade and potentially expand the Emirates Stadium in an effort to increase their match-day revenue. According to Gary Jacob from The Times, the club is investigating options that would allow them to catch up with Premier League rivals such as Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, and Liverpool, all of whom have outpaced Arsenal in terms of stadium capacity and match-day earnings in recent years.

When Arsenal moved from Highbury to the Emirates in 2006, the stadium’s 60,000-seat capacity made it the largest in London. But the football landscape has changed. Tottenham’s state-of-the-art 62,850-capacity stadium now generates close to £6 million per game.

Manchester United are also eyeing a major stadium revamp, potentially increasing Old Trafford’s capacity to 100,000 seats, while Liverpool’s recent expansion saw Anfield grow to a 61,276 capacity. With this in mind, Arsenal know they need to modernise their home ground if they are to keep pace with their rivals, both in terms of revenue and fan experience.

Addressing Corporate and Fan Demand

A crucial factor driving Arsenal’s desire for expansion is the immense demand for tickets and the changing expectations of both fans and corporate attendees. Arsenal’s matches regularly sell out, and the need to meet evolving catering and corporate requirements is more pressing than ever. Improved internet access, modern lounges, and enhanced hospitality areas are seen as critical to meeting fan expectations in today’s game. According to Chris Maddison, head of food and beverage at Populous, the design firm involved in upgrading the Emirates, “The demand for food and drink has grown so much more.”

Arsenal’s match-day income reached £102.6 million for the 2022-23 season, a figure expected to rise to £120 million in the next accounts. While these numbers are promising, they are dwarfed by the match-day earnings of their closest rivals. Tottenham, for example, bring in more than £105 million a season from match-day income alone, further boosted by hosting NFL games, rugby matches, and concerts. Such additional revenue streams have allowed Tottenham to maximise their earnings, and Arsenal may look to follow a similar model to unlock the full potential of the Emirates.

Kroenke’s Experience and Future Plans

Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, Arsenal’s owners, are no strangers to constructing world-class stadiums. Their involvement in building the 70,240-seat SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, home to the NFL’s Rams and Chargers, could be seen as a valuable asset in this endeavour. Yet, increasing capacity at the Emirates might not be a straightforward task. While adding 780 seats in 2018 helped marginally, experts have suggested that major structural changes, such as altering the elliptical roof, could be necessary for further expansion.

However, lowering the pitch to accommodate more seating is reportedly off the table due to the negative impact it would have on sightlines. As a result, it is unclear how Arsenal can significantly increase capacity in a cost-effective way. Nonetheless, upgrading corporate facilities and improving catering operations in the short term are already underway, with Populous overseeing the redesign of the main production kitchen to triple its size and enhance revenue generation.

Rivals Setting the Benchmark

Tottenham have set the benchmark for modern stadiums with state-of-the-art bars, lounges, and hospitality facilities that Arsenal will likely need to match if they are to compete commercially. The revenue Spurs generate from food and drink sales alone – reportedly nearing £1 million per home game – highlights the gap Arsenal must close to fully maximise match-day income.

Arsenal’s rivals continue to innovate, and without significant upgrades to the Emirates, it’s clear that the Gunners risk being left behind. With such high demand for tickets and growing expectations around fan experience, an expanded and modernised Emirates could be crucial for the club to remain competitive off the pitch.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Seeing the Arsenal focus on expanding and upgrading the Emirates is a clear sign that they’re looking to match the ambition shown by other Premier League heavyweights. The possibility of a bigger, better stadium will likely be seen as long overdue, especially given Tottenham’s success with their new ground. The Emirates was once the jewel of London, but now it feels as though it needs a facelift to keep up with the demands of modern football.

A fan might also appreciate the club’s attention to fan experience. Better internet access, improved catering, and enhanced hospitality facilities all sound like positive developments. The notion that Arsenal are finally addressing the needs of their fans beyond just the football on the pitch can only be seen as a step in the right direction. As ticket demand continues to grow, increasing the stadium’s capacity could also mean more opportunities for fans to experience live games.

This feels like Arsenal aligning their infrastructure with their sporting ambitions. As Mikel Arteta’s side continues to develop on the pitch, having a modernised stadium could give the Gunners the financial backing to challenge the very best, not just in the Premier League but across Europe.