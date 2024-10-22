Steinberg: West Ham Opt for Patience as Pressure Mounts

Lopetegui Safe for Now as West Ham Struggles Continue

Julen Lopetegui is not facing an imminent sacking, despite West Ham’s dismal start to the season, as reported by Jacob Steinberg in The Guardian. The former Wolves manager was brought in last summer to replace David Moyes, but the team currently languishes in 15th place, raising concerns within the club. Yet, West Ham’s board are keen to give Lopetegui more time to bed in his philosophy and adapt his 10 summer signings.

With a 4-1 defeat to Tottenham still fresh in the memory, there’s no doubt the pressure is mounting. West Ham have suffered from inconsistency, with early-season losses against tough opponents like Aston Villa, Manchester City, Chelsea, and Spurs leaving them in a precarious position. But despite this rocky start, the board is cautious about making any knee-jerk decisions, preferring to assess the situation after the next few games.

Recruitment and Tactical Challenges

The £100 million summer spending spree has yet to bear fruit. Niclas Füllkrug, who joined from Borussia Dortmund for £27.5 million, has been hampered by injury and is yet to score. Defensive reinforcements such as Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Max Kilman, and Jean-Clair Todibo have bolstered the backline, but West Ham have still conceded 15 goals in eight games. This defensive frailty has been a persistent issue, compounded by a lack of pace in central midfield, as evidenced in their recent collapse against Spurs.

West Ham’s internal discussions have reportedly focused on their recruitment strategy. Technical director Tim Steidten played a key role in the summer signings, and while the quality of the acquisitions is not in question, their immediate impact has been lacking. Lopetegui’s attempts to instil a new playing style are evident, but integrating so many new players in a short space of time has proven challenging.

Kudus Controversy and Lopetegui’s Pressure

Adding to the turmoil is Mohammed Kudus, whose volatile behaviour has caused disruption. The Ghanaian winger’s petulant red card against Spurs, which could see him suspended for more than three games, came after an incident-filled second half. Kudus left three Spurs players on the ground, shoving defenders and clashing with teammates. He has already had a heated exchange with Lopetegui earlier this season after being substituted at half-time during the 1-1 draw against Brentford.

West Ham now face a crucial run of fixtures before the next international break, starting with Manchester United, Nottingham Forest, and Everton. Results in these games will be pivotal in shaping the club’s decision about Lopetegui’s future, with some within the boardroom suggesting that Christmas could be a key moment for a potential managerial review.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Lopetegui’s arrival was meant to herald a new era, but instead, fans are witnessing an all-too-familiar story of defensive lapses and poor performances. With the club having spent over £100 million in the summer, there were hopes of competing higher up the table, and yet here they sit, just above the relegation zone.

The real concern for many supporters is whether Lopetegui can galvanise this squad before it’s too late. While the West Ham board is known for its patience, the lack of results combined with the high investment in the squad is a recipe for frustration. And then there’s the Kudus issue—his talent is undeniable, but fans will wonder whether his erratic behaviour is symptomatic of deeper unrest within the dressing room.

Moreover, there are lingering doubts about the recruitment policy. Füllkrug’s ongoing injury struggles and the team’s defensive disorganisation point to a disjointed strategy. The fans will be hoping that Lopetegui can turn things around, but there’s a palpable sense that the club’s season could unravel if results don’t improve quickly.