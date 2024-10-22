Report: Arsenal, Chelsea Keep Tabs on £60m-Rated Striker as Juventus Talks Drag On

Dusan Vlahovic: Arsenal and Chelsea Weigh Their Options Amid Juventus Stalemate

Both Arsenal and Chelsea had ambitions of adding firepower to their attack before the Premier League season kicked off. While Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal and Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea haven’t exactly been goal-shy, there are questions over the depth of their respective forward lines. Arsenal’s Kai Havertz and Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson have held their own, but it’s clear that both clubs are scouting the market for additional striking options to provide direct competition.

Dusan Vlahovic, a name long linked with a move to England, has once again emerged as a key target. According to TBR Football, both Arsenal and Chelsea have expressed renewed interest in the Serbian striker and are closely monitoring his contract situation at Juventus.

Vlahovic’s Contract Conundrum at Juventus

Despite Juventus’ strong start to the season, with Vlahovic netting seven goals in ten games, contract talks between the player and the club have hit a snag. His current deal, expiring in 2026, was up for renewal earlier this year, but no agreement was reached. As TBR Football reports, Juventus remains optimistic about extending the contract, especially with Vlahovic thriving under new manager Thiago Motta.

However, Juventus is also pragmatic. Should negotiations fail, a sale could be on the cards in 2025, with both Arsenal and Chelsea staying close to the developments.

Arsenal and Chelsea’s Long-Term Interest in Vlahovic

Both clubs have been admirers of the £60m-rated Serbian for some time. With Arsenal under Arteta and Chelsea under Maresca, each side is looking to bolster their attacking options without necessarily replacing their current number nines. Vlahovic offers a dynamic and clinical alternative, especially given his experience in Serie A, where he has scored 82 goals.

Manchester United and Manchester City are also long-term admirers of Vlahovic, further complicating the situation. For now, the Serbian’s representatives have left the door open for a potential Premier League move.

Could Vlahovic Finally Make the Premier League Leap?

Vlahovic’s decision to join Juventus over Arsenal in 2022 will linger in the minds of Gunners fans, but this time around, the circumstances could be different. Both London clubs are well-equipped to push for silverware, and Vlahovic would be the marquee signing either side needs to solidify their aspirations.

As always, transfer windows provide drama, and Vlahovic’s ongoing situation will be one to watch as Arsenal, Chelsea, and other Premier League giants wait in the wings.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

The interest in Dusan Vlahovic isn’t surprising, given the striker’s pedigree and form this season. However, for many fans of Arsenal and Chelsea, this situation sparks both excitement and scepticism.

Excited Arsenal fans may feel that Vlahovic could be the perfect addition to Arteta’s project. His lethal finishing and physical presence would complement Arsenal’s dynamic frontline. Yet, there is always caution given Vlahovic’s previous snub in favour of Juventus. Has the moment passed?

Chelsea supporters, on the other hand, may feel expectant. While Nicolas Jackson has proven himself early on, the addition of a proven Serie A striker could be exactly what’s needed to fire Chelsea back to the top of English football.

From a wider perspective, there is some scepticism. Could this be another drawn-out saga where a high-profile player stays put only to prolong negotiations? Juventus is no stranger to transfer drama, and while Vlahovic’s contract talks continue, fans across the Premier League will keep a watchful eye, hoping for a solution that benefits their club.