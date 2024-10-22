Report: Man City in Safe Hands with New Sporting Director

Hugo Viana: The Silent Architect of Sporting’s Success and Manchester City’s Future

Hugo Viana is a name not often shouted from the rooftops in footballing circles, yet his impact at Sporting Lisbon over the past few years has been nothing short of transformative. Appointed as Sporting’s sporting director in 2018, Viana has overseen a seismic shift at the club, helping it emerge from years of underachievement into one of Portugal’s most formidable teams. The question now on everyone’s mind is: what will Viana bring to Manchester City, as he prepares to replace Txiki Begiristain?

According to The Athletic, Viana’s impending move to Manchester City is not only a testament to his success but also a recognition of the value he brings as a sporting director — a role that often remains overshadowed by the managers and players. Sporting’s resurgence has been built on Viana’s vision, his expertise in player recruitment, and his ability to foster relationships at every level of the club. It’s no wonder that City have identified him as the man to help lead their continued dominance in the Premier League and beyond.

Viana’s Transformation of Sporting Lisbon

Sporting’s track record before Viana’s arrival in 2018 was, by their high standards, unimpressive. In the 16 seasons prior, they had secured just four trophies and no league titles. Fast forward to today, and Sporting have won six major honours, including two Portuguese championships, breaking the Benfica-Porto stranglehold on domestic success. Ruben Amorim, Sporting’s current manager, is widely regarded as the mastermind behind this transformation, but those in the know are quick to credit Viana as a central figure in the club’s resurgence.

Frederico Varandas, Sporting’s president, confirmed this, stating, “Hugo is a key part of our process.” His influence extends beyond the football pitch; he’s been instrumental in restoring stability to a club that was teetering on the edge after a series of internal crises. The attack on Sporting’s training ground by hooded assailants in 2018, for instance, left a deep scar, but Viana’s leadership helped bring a sense of calm and order back to the club.

As Varandas highlighted, Viana’s presence is crucial, especially in turbulent times: “He made every single person aware of what their mission was and put in place principles that strengthened the club.”

Masterstroke Transfers: Building and Selling Stars

Viana’s prowess in the transfer market is another area where he has earned praise. His tenure at Sporting has been marked by a series of shrewd acquisitions and sales, helping the club achieve both on-pitch success and financial stability. The examples are numerous: Manuel Ugarte, Matheus Nunes, and Pedro Porro were all brought in for a combined total of around €35 million. When they left the club, Sporting made more than four times that amount.

The summer of 2023 saw another major coup. Despite competition from several Premier League and Champions League clubs, Viana convinced Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres to join Sporting. The deal, worth an initial €20 million with add-ons, may prove to be another example of Viana’s negotiating acumen, as Gyokeres’ value is already projected to soar.

This ability to navigate the complexities of the transfer market is something Manchester City will undoubtedly value. As Jose Chieira, Sporting’s former head of scouting, explained, “Hugo gets that it isn’t always easy for Sporting — and that he has to find a way of securing priority players. He presents something beyond cold, hard numbers.”

A Humble and Hands-On Leader

Viana’s success is built on more than just transfer dealings, though. He has a reputation for being highly involved in the day-to-day running of the team, attending training sessions and maintaining a close relationship with both the players and coaching staff. Unlike many sporting directors who prefer the confines of the boardroom, Viana’s approach is to remain visible, accessible and engaged. “Hugo is always at the training sessions,” says Diogo Boa Alma, former sporting director at Santa Clara. “He is close to the team, the staff, everybody.”

This humility and hands-on style have earned him widespread respect within Sporting. Even those who have parted ways with the club under Viana’s tenure, like former coach Jorge Fernandes (Silas), speak positively of him: “He’s a calm person, who generally seeks to resolve situations through dialogue. He’s an easy person to get along with.”

But perhaps the most telling testament to Viana’s leadership is his refusal to hog the limelight. In a sport often characterised by egos and power struggles, Viana’s self-effacing nature is a rarity. “The stars are the players, the coach and the president,” he once said, stressing that his role is merely to support and facilitate. It’s a philosophy he will undoubtedly carry with him to Manchester City.

What Does This Mean for Manchester City?

With Viana set to replace Txiki Begiristain as City’s sporting director, there are already murmurs of what this change could mean for the club. Ruben Amorim, Viana’s close friend and current Sporting manager, could potentially follow him to the Etihad when Pep Guardiola eventually steps down. While this remains speculative, the relationship between the two has been described as so tight-knit that it’s almost inevitable they will reunite in some capacity.

“If it’s up to Hugo to decide on a new coach, he will go for Ruben, I am certain,” says Boa Alma. Their shared vision and complementary styles make them a formidable team, and it would not be surprising if Amorim is viewed as the long-term successor to Guardiola.

For City, Viana’s appointment is an exciting prospect. His track record at Sporting, combined with his understanding of football at the highest level, makes him an ideal fit for the Premier League champions. His ability to blend scouting, negotiation, and relationship-building should help City maintain their position at the summit of European football. As Chieira aptly put it, “Hugo is a citizen of the world. He is able to read people, to integrate, to understand the environment around him. He’s very intelligent and very diplomatic.”

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

City have dominated English football for the past decade, and bringing in a sporting director with Viana’s pedigree signals the club’s intent to maintain that dominance for years to come. His success at Sporting Lisbon shows that he is not only adept at building winning teams but also at doing so in a sustainable manner.

Many City fans will be intrigued by the prospect of Ruben Amorim potentially following Viana to the Etihad. Amorim’s achievements at Sporting — winning the league title in 2021, in particular — show he is more than capable of handling the pressures of managing at a high level. For a club that has been led by Pep Guardiola, one of the best tactical minds in the game, the prospect of another forward-thinking coach like Amorim stepping in is an exciting one.

Beyond the managerial intrigue, Viana’s appointment suggests City will continue to be aggressive in the transfer market. His success in identifying undervalued talent and negotiating favourable deals means that City could maintain their competitive edge in an increasingly crowded European market. With Viana at the helm, fans can expect more marquee signings, smart squad building, and continued success both domestically and in Europe.