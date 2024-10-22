Preview: Mourinho’s Fenerbahce Take on ten Hag’s United

Fenerbahce vs Manchester United: Europa League Showdown in Istanbul

The Europa League presents yet another critical test for Erik ten Hag as Manchester United face a challenging fixture away at Fenerbahce. This clash will also see a managerial battle with former United boss, Jose Mourinho, who now leads the Turkish side. Both managers are under pressure to deliver, but for ten Hag, a result here could be pivotal in turning around a disappointing European campaign.

Ten Hag’s Struggles Continue in Europe

Erik ten Hag is in desperate need of a strong Europa League performance. Despite earning a much-needed 2-1 victory over Brentford in the Premier League, United’s European form has been a cause for concern. The Red Devils have secured just one win in their last nine European matches, a dismal statistic that includes two underwhelming results this season: a 1-1 draw at home to FC Twente and a 1-1 stalemate against Porto, which only came courtesy of a late goal from Harry Maguire.

For Manchester United, this is a must-win encounter. Their sluggish form in Europe has left them playing catch-up, and a convincing result against Fenerbahce would be a much-needed boost. However, the Turkish side, guided by Mourinho, will be no pushovers. As former United boss, Mourinho would relish the opportunity to add to ten Hag’s woes, especially in a competition where he previously thrived.

Mourinho’s Fenerbahce Thriving Despite Domestic Struggles

Mourinho’s Fenerbahce have enjoyed a better start in Europe, drawing with Twente and defeating Union St. Gilloise. However, they sit eight points adrift of the leaders in the Turkish Super League, making this Europa League fixture equally significant for the Istanbul-based side. Mourinho will be relying on his tactical acumen and a squad filled with Premier League experience to challenge United.

Fenerbahce boast a number of familiar names, including former Manchester United players Fred and Sofyan Amrabat. Also in their ranks are Edin Dzeko, Dusan Tadic, Allan Saint-Maximin, Caglar Soyuncu, and Cenk Tosun, all of whom have the potential to make life difficult for ten Hag’s side. Dzeko, in particular, has a history of scoring against Manchester United, a fact that won’t be lost on the Red Devils’ defence.

Key Team News

Manchester United travel to Istanbul with several injury concerns. Brazilian midfielder Casemiro is a major doubt after picking up a muscle injury in the Brentford game, while Mason Mount remains sidelined with a head injury sustained against Tottenham. Defenders Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw, alongside Leny Yoro and Tyrell Malacia, are also out of contention, which leaves United thin at the back.

Fenerbahce, on the other hand, appear to have a fully fit squad to choose from, with their former Premier League contingent offering a wealth of experience for Mourinho to draw upon. With players like Fred, Amrabat, and Dzeko on form, Fenerbahce will be confident of securing a result against their Premier League opponents.

Prediction: Stalemate in Istanbul

Manchester United’s recent form in European away games suggests they can score, but their ability to close out matches has been woeful. The Red Devils have scored three goals in each of their last four away games in Europe, yet have failed to win any of them. On the other hand, Mourinho’s tactical expertise and Fenerbahce’s experienced squad could make things difficult for United.

Given these factors, a 1-1 draw seems the most likely outcome. While ten Hag’s side may show signs of improvement, it’s hard to see them overpowering Mourinho’s Fenerbahce in Istanbul.