Preview: Man City Looking for Second Win Against Sparta Prague

Man City vs Sparta Prague: Champions League Preview, Kick-off Time, Team News, and Prediction

Manchester City are set to continue their Champions League journey as they welcome Sparta Prague to the Etihad Stadium. After a commanding 4-0 victory over Slovan Bratislava, Pep Guardiola’s side are poised for another impressive performance in their bid to secure a place in the last 16. Meanwhile, Sparta Prague will be looking to upset the odds after an unbeaten start to their campaign.

Heavy Favourites: Man City Eyeing Another Win

Coming off the back of their 4-0 demolition of Slovan Bratislava, Manchester City are firmly in the driving seat. Their dominance in European football continues to shine through, with many tipping them as favourites not just for this match, but for the entire tournament. Guardiola’s men will be keen to assert their authority, especially with home advantage at the Etihad.

The Czech champions, Sparta Prague, may not carry the same weight on the European stage, but their form has been solid. A win over RB Salzburg and a draw with Stuttgart demonstrate their ability to compete, but facing the reigning Premier League champions will be their toughest challenge yet.

Date, Kick-off Time, and Where to Watch

The match between Man City and Sparta Prague is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off on Wednesday, 23 October 2024. Fans can catch the action live at the Etihad Stadium or tune in via TNT Sports 2 and TNT Sports Ultimate. A live stream is also available for subscribers on the Discovery+ app.

Team News: Who’s In and Who’s Out?

Manchester City will be missing some key players, with Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker still sidelined. Rodri and Oscar Bobb remain long-term absentees, but there is hope for Nathan Ake’s return after an extended absence. Phil Foden, fresh off his assist against Wolves, is pushing for a starting spot and could play a pivotal role in this fixture.

Sparta Prague have their own injury concerns, with Imanol Garcia and Elias Cobbaut unavailable. However, Martin Vitik is back and expected to bolster their defence.

Prediction: City Set to Dominate

Despite Sparta Prague’s unbeaten start, it’s hard to imagine them troubling a City side in such formidable form. Expect a comfortable 2-0 win for Guardiola’s men as they march towards the knockout stages.