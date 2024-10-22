Player Ratings: Wasteful Arsenal Hang On Against Shakhtar

Arsenal Secure Narrow Victory Over Shakhtar Donetsk in Champions League Clash

Arsenal continued their unbeaten run in the Champions League with a hard-fought 1-0 win against Shakhtar Donetsk at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night. A stroke of fortune in the form of Dmytro Riznyk’s own goal handed the Gunners the victory, but the result was far from comfortable as missed chances left the hosts vulnerable to a late comeback from the Ukrainian side.

Dominance Without Conviction

From the first whistle, Arsenal established their dominance, launching several early attacks that should have seen them ahead within minutes. Riccardo Calafiori had a golden opportunity just six minutes in, only to blast over the bar from close range. Despite Shakhtar occasionally threatening on the break, Arsenal controlled the tempo and forced the breakthrough after 29 minutes. Gabriel Martinelli, Arsenal’s livewire on the left, cut inside and unleashed a shot that hit the post, only to ricochet off Riznyk’s back and trickle into the net.

Arsenal’s failure to capitalise on their dominance became a recurring theme. Shortly before half-time, Mykola Matviyenko’s heroic last-ditch tackle denied Kai Havertz a clear chance, while Leandro Trossard’s penalty miss early in the second half kept the game in the balance.

Wastefulness Threatens to Haunt Arsenal

Havertz continued to be Arsenal’s most creative force, with his link-up play in the final third providing multiple opportunities. However, the Gunners’ inability to finish the game off came dangerously close to costing them the win. After Trossard’s poor spot-kick was saved by Riznyk, Shakhtar grew in confidence, pushing forward in the final stages in search of an equaliser.

As the minutes ticked down, nerves began to spread throughout the Emirates, and in the dying moments, Pedrinho almost snatched a point for Shakhtar. His late effort was superbly saved by David Raya, ensuring Arsenal held on to a crucial victory, albeit a nervy one.

Champions League Ambitions Remain on Course

Despite the narrow scoreline, Arsenal’s victory kept them firmly in control of their Champions League group. With key Premier League fixtures on the horizon, including a tough test against Liverpool, Mikel Arteta will be relieved to have secured the points while maintaining a clean sheet. However, the wastefulness in front of goal will be a concern, and the Gunners will need to be more clinical if they are to progress deep into the competition.

Arsenal Player Ratings vs Shakhtar Donetsk

GK: David Raya – 7/10

– 7/10 RB: Ben White – 5/10

– 5/10 CB: William Saliba – 6/10

– 6/10 CB: Gabriel – 6/10

– 6/10 LB: Riccardo Calafiori – 6/10

– 6/10 DM: Thomas Partey – 6/10

– 6/10 DM: Declan Rice – 6/10

– 6/10 RW: Gabriel Jesus – 6/10

– 6/10 AM: Leandro Trossard – 3/10

– 3/10 LW: Gabriel Martinelli – 7/10 (Player of the Match)

– 7/10 (Player of the Match) ST: Kai Havertz – 7/10

Substitutes