Tottenham vs AZ Alkmaar: Postecoglou’s Side Aim for Another Europa Victory

Spurs Look to Extend Winning Run in Europa League Clash with AZ Alkmaar

Tottenham Hotspur aim to extend their flawless Europa League campaign as they prepare to face Dutch side AZ Alkmaar in their third group-stage match. Under Ange Postecoglou, Spurs have experienced a turbulent start to their Premier League season, yet their European journey has been much smoother. With two wins already in the bag, the North London side will look to maintain their 100% record in this competition.

While domestically Spurs have shown inconsistency, including a dominant 4-1 victory over West Ham to get back on track, their performances against European rivals Qarabag and Ferencváros have placed them near the top of the Europa League standings, only behind on goal difference. Thursday’s clash against AZ Alkmaar offers an opportunity to assert further control over the group.

Troy Parrott’s Return to North London

The storyline leading into this fixture is the return of former Spurs striker Troy Parrott. Having left North London for Alkmaar in the summer, following a string of loan spells, Parrott is expected to lead the line for AZ on his return to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. His inside knowledge of Spurs could add a fascinating subplot to the encounter.

Match Details: Date and Time

Tottenham’s Europa League fixture against AZ Alkmaar is scheduled to kick off at 8:00 pm BST on Thursday, October 24, 2024. The match will be held at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where the home side will look to extend their European winning streak.

How to Watch Tottenham vs AZ Alkmaar

UK viewers can catch all the action live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting from 7:45 pm. For those who prefer streaming, the match will also be available on the Discovery+ app for subscribers.

Team News: Injuries and Availability

Tottenham go into this match with a relatively clean bill of health. Djed Spence and Wilson Odobert are the only notable absentees for Spurs. On the other hand, AZ Alkmaar will be without former Southampton midfielder Jordy Clasie but otherwise have a full-strength squad.

Prediction: Tottenham’s Goal-Scoring Form to Continue

Despite an up-and-down domestic campaign, Tottenham have shown firepower in Europe, and another convincing win seems likely. Expect Postecoglou’s side to deliver a third consecutive victory in the Europa League.