Preview: Can Chelsea Secure Another Conference Win in Greece?

Panathinaikos vs Chelsea: Conference League Preview, Kick-off Time, Team News, and Prediction

Chelsea head to Athens for their second Conference League outing, determined to maintain momentum in Europe despite recent domestic frustrations. The task at hand: a challenging fixture against Panathinaikos, a club rooted in history and fervent support, particularly given the emotional weight surrounding their first home match since the untimely passing of their player, George Baldock.

Chelsea Looking to Build on European Success

Chelsea come into this fixture on the back of a thrilling 4-2 win over Gent, a match where Enzo Maresca rotated his squad, offering opportunities to fringe players. Christopher Nkunku, in particular, seized his moment with a sensational hat-trick. The Conference League provides Chelsea with a platform to recalibrate their season, especially after a narrow defeat at Anfield.

Despite being overwhelming favourites to lift the trophy, the Blues are fully aware of the challenges posed by Panathinaikos in Athens. The Greek giants may have struggled domestically, but under the lights at the Panathenaic Stadium, they have the potential to raise their game significantly.

Kick-off Time, Date, and Where to Watch

The fixture is scheduled for 5:45pm BST on Thursday, 24 October 2024, taking place at the historic Panathenaic Stadium in Athens.

In the UK, fans can tune in to TNT Sports 1 for live coverage starting from 5pm, with highlights available later on the TNT YouTube channel from 8pm. A live stream will also be available for Discovery+ subscribers.

Team News: Chelsea’s Injury Woes Continue

Chelsea head to Greece with some notable absentees. Cole Palmer, Romeo Lavia, and Wesley Fofana were left out of the squad for the League Stage, while Reece James, though fit, is unlikely to feature as Maresca manages his workload carefully. Despite these absences, the depth of Chelsea’s squad should see them comfortably rotate, with several players eager to make an impact after the Liverpool defeat.

Panathinaikos, meanwhile, will be spurred on by emotion and the energy of their home crowd, paying tribute to Baldock, who tragically passed away earlier this month.

Prediction: Chelsea’s Class to Prevail

While Panathinaikos may present a tough test in front of their passionate supporters, Chelsea’s quality should shine through. Even with squad rotation, the Blues possess too much firepower for their Greek counterparts. Expect another European victory for Maresca’s men.

Prediction: Chelsea to win 2-1.