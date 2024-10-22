Report: Spurs Consider Player Plus Cash for Inter Milan Defender

Tottenham Hotspur Considering Move for Inter Milan’s Yann Bisseck in Player-Plus-Cash Deal

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on securing the services of Inter Milan defender Yann Bisseck, with the club potentially offering a player-plus-cash deal to land the talented 23-year-old. According to Italian outlet Inter Live, Spurs have been monitoring Bisseck closely following his impressive performances in Serie A and the Champions League.

Tottenham’s Strong Interest in Bisseck

Bisseck, who joined Inter Milan from Danish side Aarhus in July 2023, has steadily grown into an essential player under Simone Inzaghi. Despite initially being slowly integrated into the squad, the German-born centre-half has begun to cement his place in the starting eleven, catching the attention of various clubs across Europe, including Tottenham.

One of Bisseck’s standout performances came in the Champions League when Inter held Manchester City to a goalless draw. Bisseck played 75 minutes, helping to stifle some of the Premier League’s most dangerous attackers, including Erling Haaland. Such performances have not gone unnoticed, with Inter Live claiming that Spurs are now seriously considering launching a bid next summer.

Player-Plus-Cash Proposal Involving Dragusin

In an intriguing twist, it’s suggested that Tottenham’s approach could involve a player-plus-cash offer, with centre-back Radu Dragusin being part of the deal. Dragusin, who joined Spurs from Genoa in January 2024 for £25 million, has found playing time hard to come by due to the consistent form of first-choice defenders Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero.

While Dragusin’s talent is undeniable, his opportunities have been limited, leading to speculation that he could return to Italy in search of more regular football. The Romanian international had made a name for himself at Genoa before his move to North London, and it’s understood that Inter Milan are familiar with his capabilities, having faced him during his Serie A stint.

However, the potential exit of Dragusin may raise eyebrows. Ange Postecoglou, who approved the signing earlier this year, would need to be convinced that letting Dragusin go is the right decision for Spurs. As the Inter Live report notes, “Spurs will have to offer big money to convince Inter to sell Bisseck, as he is one of the best young talents in their squad.”

The Verdict on Tottenham’s Approach

If Spurs are serious about bolstering their defensive options with a rising star like Bisseck, they’ll need to come up with a significant offer. While Dragusin heading to Inter would be an intriguing development, Spurs might be cautious about letting go of a player they invested in only recently.

For now, the North London club will weigh their options as they plan for a summer bid, knowing that competition for Bisseck will likely increase if he continues to impress in Italy.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index: Yann Bisseck’s Performance Data

Yann Bisseck’s rise in European football is underpinned by impressive statistical performances, as highlighted in data provided by Fbref. A look into his percentile ranks across multiple metrics compared to other centre-backs reveals a dynamic player who excels in possession-based play, with some areas for growth defensively.

Strong Ball Progression and Playmaking Ability

What stands out immediately in Bisseck’s performance data is his exceptional ability to move the ball forward. With 99th percentile ratings in both progressive passes and progressive carries, Bisseck is not just a defender who clears his lines—he’s a ball-playing centre-back capable of launching attacks from deep. His high ranking in successful take-ons (90th percentile) also reinforces his versatility, showing he is comfortable driving the ball forward under pressure.

Further proof of his attacking contribution is found in his shot-creating actions, sitting in the 91st percentile, and an impressive 87th percentile for expected assisted goals (xAG). For a defender, these numbers highlight how crucial he can be to a team’s build-up play.

Defensive Challenges and Aerial Struggles

On the defensive side, Bisseck shows mixed results. His clearances and blocks rank lower than one might expect, sitting in the 11th and 10th percentiles, respectively. Tackles plus interceptions (38th percentile) and aerial duels won (53rd percentile) suggest room for improvement in his physical and aerial game. However, given his proficiency in other areas, these could be developed further under the right coaching.

Conclusion

Yann Bisseck’s performance stats show a player with immense potential in possession and attacking contribution, but with some areas that could benefit from further development defensively. His versatility as a modern centre-back, capable of driving forward and creating chances, makes him one to watch.