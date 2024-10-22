Can Liverpool Maintain Their Perfect European Record Against Leipzig?

Liverpool Prepare for Crucial Champions League Clash Against RB Leipzig

Liverpool’s Champions League journey continues this Wednesday with a significant away fixture at RB Leipzig. Under new manager Arne Slot, the Reds have adapted quickly to the European stage, winning both of their group-stage matches thus far. After a hard-fought 3-1 comeback win against AC Milan, Liverpool secured a comfortable 2-0 victory over Bologna, establishing themselves as slight favourites for their upcoming encounter in Germany.

Leipzig’s Struggles in Europe Despite Domestic Success

While RB Leipzig have performed well domestically, their European campaign has faltered. Losses to Atletico Madrid and Juventus have left them without a point in the Champions League so far, despite their strong Bundesliga form. However, Leipzig’s resilience should not be underestimated, as they will be keen to secure their first win in Europe to keep their hopes alive.

Jurgen Klopp’s Future with Red Bull Group

Adding an intriguing narrative to the fixture, former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is set to join the Red Bull group in a global management role. Though his involvement is slated for 2025, his future presence looms large over any match involving the Red Bull organisation. However, Klopp will have no impact on Wednesday’s game as he is not yet officially part of the setup.

Liverpool Favoured but Leipzig’s Bundesliga Form is Strong

With Liverpool boasting a perfect record in the group stage, they will look to continue their momentum against Leipzig. Meanwhile, Leipzig remain unbeaten in the Bundesliga but have yet to translate that form into European success. This match promises to be a pivotal moment in both teams’ campaigns.