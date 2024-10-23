Report: WhatsApp Messages Challenge Newcastle United’s Ownership

Newcastle United’s Takeover: A Closer Look at Staveley’s ‘Bin Salman’ WhatsApps

Newcastle United’s takeover by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) was one of the most significant moments in football history. Not only did it mark the return of Newcastle to financial powerhouses, but it also raised many questions about the role of state-backed entities in football club ownership. As reported by The Athletic.

Recently, The Telegraph published WhatsApp messages from Amanda Staveley, one of the key figures in the 2021 takeover. These messages reveal new information regarding Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s (MBS) involvement, sparking renewed interest and concern over the deal.

In this blog, we dive deep into these revelations, what they mean for Newcastle United, and why they matter to football fans everywhere.

Bin Salman’s Role in the Newcastle Takeover

From the beginning, the relationship between the Saudi state and Newcastle’s new ownership has been murky. The Premier League’s approval of the deal hinged on “legally binding assurances” that the Saudi government would not control the club. The new WhatsApp revelations, however, cast doubt on how separate the Saudi state truly is from Newcastle United’s management.

In one message from March 2020, Staveley wrote, “The Crown Prince is losing patience – I need to assure him we will get there.” This suggests MBS, who also chairs PIF, was closely monitoring the progress of the deal. As the chairman of PIF, his involvement isn’t surprising, yet it raises questions about the extent of his control over the club.

Staveley’s message further reveals the internal pressures she was facing during the takeover. In July 2020, she described conversations with Yasir Al-Rumayyan, PIF governor and Newcastle chairman: “HE [Al-Rumayyan] is trying to hang on to the deal and convince the Crown Prince not to pull out.” This paints a picture of MBS as the key decision-maker, casting further doubt on the “legal separation” between PIF and the Saudi state.

Implications for Newcastle’s Ownership

These revelations are significant because they challenge the core principle that allowed the deal to go through: that the Saudi state does not control the club. If MBS was as involved in the process as these messages suggest, critics argue that Newcastle is, in fact, state-run by Saudi Arabia, a regime with a controversial human rights record.

Campaigners have long raised concerns over Saudi Arabia’s involvement in Newcastle, with one group, NUFC Fans Against Sportswashing, stating: “As we have said since the takeover, the ‘legally binding assurances’ were lies. The Premier League must immediately review the ownership of Newcastle United.”

The Premier League’s owners’ and directors’ test (OADT) includes strict guidelines that could disqualify a deal if the owners have been involved in conduct deemed illegal under UK law. Given that MBS has been implicated in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, questions about the integrity of the assurances offered to the Premier League loom large.

How Close Was the UK Government to the Deal?

The UK government’s role in Newcastle’s Saudi-backed takeover adds another layer of complexity. The Telegraph’s revelations suggest that Lord Gerry Grimstone, the UK’s former minister for investment, was involved in pushing the deal through. Staveley’s WhatsApp messages indicate that Grimstone was in contact with then-Premier League chairman Gary Hoffman to facilitate the takeover.

In September 2020, Staveley messaged Grimstone to ask him to “check in” with Hoffman. A month later, she informed Mike Ashley’s representatives, “No 10 can’t get any further involved than what they have done to date. Gerry [Grimstone] said that they pushed behind the scenes and made it very clear that their preference is for the deal to go ahead.”

This is not the first time concerns have been raised about the UK government’s involvement. In April 2021, documentation obtained by The Athletic showed that the UK’s Foreign Office considered the possible failure of the Saudi-backed takeover as an “immediate risk” to its relationship with the Gulf state. Boris Johnson, then the prime minister, even faced claims that he had been pressured by MBS to ensure the deal was approved.

What Does This Mean for the Future?

At this stage, it’s unclear whether the Premier League will reinvestigate the Newcastle takeover. Premier League CEO Richard Masters has faced repeated questions about the Saudi state’s involvement in Newcastle, but he has remained tight-lipped on the issue. As he told MPs last year, “I’m afraid I can’t comment on it… The only time when the Premier League comments publicly on regulatory issues is when it’s charged and at the end of the process when an independent panel decides if any rule breaches have taken place.”

In response to The Telegraph’s latest revelations, PIF has reiterated that the facts and circumstances underpinning their assurances to the Premier League “remain unchanged.” The PIF spokesperson also insisted that the assurances separating the Saudi state from the club were still valid.

However, as Staveley’s messages continue to emerge, the lines between Newcastle United’s ownership and Saudi state control appear increasingly blurred. This ongoing saga has left fans and analysts alike wondering whether the Premier League’s ownership test has been adequately enforced.

Why Should Fans Care?

For Newcastle fans, the Saudi takeover has been a game-changer. After years of underinvestment and underperformance, the club has seen a significant injection of cash and ambition. With PIF’s backing, Newcastle now has the resources to compete with the Premier League’s elite. This season, the team is already showing signs of becoming a force to be reckoned with.

But at what cost? The club’s association with a regime accused of widespread human rights abuses raises ethical questions. Does success on the pitch justify turning a blind eye to the origins of the club’s wealth? It’s a question that Newcastle fans, and football supporters worldwide, are grappling with.

NUFC Fans Against Sportswashing have been vocal about their opposition to the takeover from the start, and these new revelations will only fuel their campaign for greater transparency and accountability in football ownership. As the group stated recently, “Despotic, human rights abusing regimes have no business owning our football clubs.”

This sentiment reflects a growing awareness in football of the influence of nation-states and their impact on the sport’s integrity. While Newcastle’s success is undeniable, the club’s ownership situation continues to be a contentious issue.

Can the Premier League Take Action?

The Premier League’s owners’ and directors’ test has come under scrutiny in recent years, with critics arguing that it fails to adequately prevent questionable figures from gaining control of football clubs. Rule F.1.8 of the test states that no deal can be approved if the owners have engaged in conduct that would constitute an offence under UK law. Given the controversies surrounding MBS, there are calls for the Premier League to reconsider its stance on the Newcastle takeover.

However, whether the Premier League has the power or appetite to revisit the deal is another matter. Without concrete evidence that the assurances provided by PIF have been breached, the league may be reluctant to pursue an investigation. Moreover, with the government’s involvement in the deal, any attempt to reopen the case could have diplomatic ramifications.

For now, Newcastle’s ownership situation remains in a grey area. The club’s resurgence on the pitch has been welcomed by fans, but the ethical questions surrounding its ownership will likely continue to hang over St. James’ Park.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Amanda Staveley’s WhatsApp messages reveal a level of Saudi state involvement that we were assured didn’t exist. The Premier League promised us that the club would not be controlled by the Saudi government, yet here we are, facing evidence that suggests otherwise.

The club’s ownership by a regime with a known history of human rights abuses puts the fans in a difficult position. Do they continue to back the club, knowing the questionable means behind its financial backing?

The Premier League needs to be transparent about its investigation process. If the assurances separating the Saudi state from the club’s day-to-day operations have been violated, action must be taken. Supporters won’t want to see Newcastle’s success tainted by scandal. They want to see the club rise to the top of the football world, but not at the expense of its integrity.

The future of Newcastle United depends on transparency and integrity — something that has been sorely lacking in this takeover saga.