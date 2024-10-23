Report: Xavi Considered as Potential Man United Boss

Xavi Linked to Manchester United Amid Pressure on Ten Hag

Manchester United is no stranger to managerial speculation, and recent reports suggest that the club has identified Xavi Hernandez as a possible candidate should Erik ten Hag be sacked. According to Mail Sport, intermediaries have contacted Xavi twice over the last few months. This news has ignited further speculation about the Dutchman’s future, especially after a slow start to the season.

Growing Concerns Over Ten Hag’s Future

The recent struggles at Manchester United have fuelled discussions about Ten Hag’s position. Despite a successful first season, the former Ajax manager has come under increasing scrutiny. United’s performance this season has been underwhelming, with several poor results piling pressure on the Dutchman.

According to sources cited by Mail Sport, Ten Hag’s job remains secure for now, and there are no immediate plans to replace him. A United spokesperson reiterated that the club “refuses to engage in speculation over the manager’s future.” However, reports of high-level meetings in Barcelona—coinciding with Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s presence there for the America’s Cup—have only added fuel to the fire.

Xavi Hernandez: A Realistic Target?

Xavi, who currently manages Barcelona, is reportedly a top candidate should a managerial change occur at Old Trafford. The Barcelona legend has clarified that he has no desire to coach in Spain again, making him an intriguing option for Premier League clubs.

It’s also worth noting that other potential candidates, including Sporting Lisbon’s Ruben Amorim and Edin Terzic, formerly of Borussia Dortmund, are in the mix. Amorim, in particular, has been tipped as a future replacement for Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, which could complicate matters for United.

United’s Managerial Dilemma

The timing of this speculation couldn’t be worse for Manchester United. With Thomas Tuchel recently committing to England’s national team and Gareth Southgate ruling himself out of returning to club football for the next year, United’s options appear limited.

Ruud van Nistelrooy, Ten Hag’s assistant, could be a short-term solution if the club does decide to make a change. However, given the club’s public backing of Ten Hag, it’s unclear how soon any decision could be made.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

The reported interest in Xavi feels like a classic case of reactionary decision-making by the board. After all, we’ve seen this pattern before—pressure builds on the current manager, rumours swirl about a high-profile replacement, and the cycle continues. Xavi may be an exciting name, but his lack of Premier League experience should raise red flags.

One could argue that Ten Hag deserves more time, particularly given the turmoil surrounding the club in recent years. Replacing him now would not only disrupt the team’s stability but could also lead to a repeat of the managerial carousel that plagued United post-Sir Alex Ferguson.

Moreover, Ruben Amorim’s name being thrown into the mix seems like a smokescreen, especially when it’s widely known he could be headed to Manchester City. United’s leadership has shown indecision in the past, and this might be another case of panic-driven speculation. At the end of the day, fans want long-term success, and chopping and changing managers may not be the answer.