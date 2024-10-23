Preview: Where to Watch RB Leipzig vs Liverpool

Preview: RB Leipzig vs Liverpool in Champions League Clash

Liverpool’s European journey continues tonight as they head to RB Leipzig, hoping to maintain their perfect start in the Champions League.

Liverpool’s Strong European Form

Two games, two wins. Liverpool have begun their Champions League campaign with clinical efficiency, dispatching both AC Milan and Bologna. It’s a record that signals intent and a reminder of their stature on the continental stage. With an unbeaten record in Europe so far, Arne Slot’s side will be eyeing a third win to secure a commanding position in their group.

Leipzig’s Mixed Fortunes in Europe

Despite a strong start domestically, RB Leipzig have stumbled in Europe. Defeats to Atletico Madrid and Juventus have left them playing catch-up, and tonight’s clash against Liverpool is no easy task. A victory here would not only revive their campaign but also send a message that they can compete with Europe’s elite.

How to Watch RB Leipzig vs Liverpool Live

Fans in the UK can catch all the action live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage beginning at 7pm BST and kick-off at 8pm. A live stream is available through the Discovery+ app for subscribers.