Report: Chelsea Full-Back on Dortmund’s January Radar

Ben Chilwell’s Potential Move to Borussia Dortmund Gathers Pace

Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell may be on his way out in January, with Borussia Dortmund reportedly considering a move. According to TeamTalk, the Bundesliga giants have shortlisted the England international as a potential signing, though he is not their only target for the position. Dortmund are in the market for reinforcements, especially following the collapse of their pursuit of Ian Maatsen, who opted to sign with Aston Villa instead.

Dortmund’s Dilemma at Left-Back

Dortmund are actively scouting left-backs for the upcoming transfer window, and Chilwell is on their radar. Despite showing interest in the Chelsea defender over the summer, the German club ultimately declined to move forward. Their concerns at the time revolved around Chilwell’s recent form and injury record. However, with their first-choice targets slipping away, Chilwell remains a viable option, particularly given the strong relations between Chelsea and Dortmund from previous deals.

Milos Kerkez, currently impressing at Bournemouth, is also a top target for Dortmund. The 20-year-old Hungarian has attracted interest from both Liverpool and Chelsea, and Bournemouth will likely face stiff competition for his signature come January. As TeamTalk noted, Bournemouth are hesitant to sell Kerkez during the winter window, which could see Dortmund refocus their attention on Chilwell.

Chelsea’s Willingness to Sell

Chelsea, for their part, are eager to move Chilwell on. His current situation at Stamford Bridge is untenable, with the 26-year-old out of favour under Enzo Maresca. Chilwell has featured for just 45 minutes this season, with his only appearance coming in the Carabao Cup against Barrow. He wasn’t even included in Chelsea’s Europa Conference League squad, making his exit in January highly likely.

There is significant interest in Chilwell across Europe and from Premier League clubs. If Dortmund choose to pursue him, they will likely face competition, which could drive up the defender’s price tag. TeamTalk reports that Chelsea see Chilwell’s sale as a way to raise funds for future transfers, increasing the likelihood of a deal being struck.

What Lies Ahead for Chilwell?

While Dortmund are reportedly keen, Chilwell is not their first-choice target, and his future will likely hinge on the Bundesliga club’s ability to secure other deals. For now, he remains an option, and with Chelsea ready to sell, it will be interesting to see how the January transfer window unfolds for the left-back.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

This situation with Ben Chilwell is another chapter in the club’s ongoing efforts to streamline and restructure. Chilwell has been an enigma at Stamford Bridge – a player of undeniable talent but one whose impact has been curtailed by injuries and inconsistent form.

Many fans will feel a sense of disappointment if Chilwell leaves. After all, when fit, he’s shown flashes of brilliance, particularly during the 2020/21 season when Chelsea won the Champions League. However, with the club in a state of transition and Enzo Maresca evidently not valuing Chilwell as part of his future plans, the writing seems to be on the wall.

There’s also the reality that Chelsea need to balance the books after their recent spending sprees. If selling Chilwell helps finance other transfers, then perhaps it’s a necessary move. That said, there will be concerns about squad depth, especially given Chelsea’s frequent injury issues. Can they really afford to offload an experienced Premier League defender?

Ultimately, this feels like a pragmatic decision from Chelsea. But fans will be keeping a close eye on who the club brings in if Chilwell departs. The January window could be pivotal for Chelsea’s season.