Man City Face Sparta Prague as Champions League Group Stage Heats Up: Viewing Details

Man City Set to Host Sparta Prague in the Champions League

Manchester City return to the Champions League tonight with a home fixture against Sparta Prague. Pep Guardiola’s squad look to build on their recent European success after a hard-fought win over Slovan Bratislava, which followed a goalless draw with Inter. With this new league phase still in its early stages, City will be keen to gain momentum at the Etihad.

Sparta Prague’s Unbeaten Streak

While Sparta Prague arrive as underdogs, their unbeaten start to the competition provides a strong platform. Having navigated their opening two fixtures without defeat, they won’t be lacking in confidence, despite facing the formidable challenge of a trip to Manchester. The Czech champions will need to bring their best to withstand City’s attacking prowess.

How to Watch Man City vs Sparta Prague

For those wanting to catch the action, the match will be shown on TNT Sports 2 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Kick-off is at 8pm BST, with coverage beginning at 7pm. Fans can also stream the match live via the Discovery+ app.

