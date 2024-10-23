Preview: Atalanta vs Celtic Where to Watch

Atalanta vs Celtic: Champions League Clash and Where to Watch

Celtic face a crucial Champions League encounter as they take on Atalanta, hoping to bounce back from a heavy defeat last time out.

Celtic’s Away Struggles in the Champions League

Celtic’s away form in the Champions League has been their Achilles heel for years. Their last outing was a disaster, losing 7-1 to Borussia Dortmund after a torrid first-half collapse. With just two away wins in the competition’s history, the Scottish side knows that their chances of progression largely depend on results at home. However, tonight’s fixture in Italy offers a chance for redemption, albeit a challenging one.

Atalanta’s Strong Start in Europe

Atalanta, on the other hand come into this match with confidence. After a solid draw against Arsenal and a comfortable win over Shakhtar Donetsk, they sit as favourites to secure another three points. Their European form makes them a difficult opponent, particularly at home, where they’ve shown their ability to dictate play.

How to Watch Atalanta vs Celtic Live

Fans in the UK can catch the match live on TNT Sports 4, with kick-off scheduled for 5:45pm BST. TNT Sports subscribers can also stream the match online via the Discovery+ app and website.