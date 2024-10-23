Arsenal’s Injury Woes Deepen as Defender a Doubt for Liverpool Fixture

Arteta Faces Injury Concerns as Calafiori Limps Off Against Shakhtar

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has expressed concern following an injury sustained by Riccardo Calafiori during their narrow 1-0 victory over Shakhtar Donetsk. The Italian left-back, who signed from Bologna in the summer for up to £42 million, was forced off after an awkward twist of his right knee during the second half of Tuesday’s Champions League clash.

Calafiori’s Absence a Blow Amid Arsenal’s Injury Crisis

Already missing key players such as Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, and long-term absentee Jurrien Timber, Arsenal’s squad is being stretched thin ahead of a crucial Premier League showdown with Liverpool. Arteta, clearly worried, said: “He felt something, he could not continue playing. It is a bit of a worry.”

Calafiori, who has quickly become a vital part of Arsenal’s setup, was heavily involved against Shakhtar, completing 42 passes from a tucked-in left-back role. His absence could prove costly as Arsenal prepares for a relentless period of fixtures.

Potential Options to Replace Calafiori Against Liverpool

With Oleksandr Zinchenko benched for much of the Shakhtar tie, Arteta could look to him as a replacement if Calafiori doesn’t recover in time for Sunday’s clash with league leaders Liverpool. However, Arteta surprisingly opted to bring on young Myles Lewis-Skelly during Tuesday’s match, signalling the manager’s intent to integrate youth when necessary. Whether he can rely on such options in the intense atmosphere against Liverpool remains to be seen.

Chris Sutton: “Calafiori Will Be a Massive Loss”

Former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton weighed in on the potential absence of Calafiori, highlighting how vital the Italian has been to Arsenal’s recent performances. Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, Sutton remarked: “It’s an intense period, and injuries like this pile pressure on the squad. Arsenal are already missing key players like Saka and Odegaard, and now this.”

Sutton continued: “The way Calafiori fell looked bad, and it’s so unfortunate because he’s been brilliant since arriving. He offers more than just defensive work – his awareness in midfield is crucial.”

Arsenal’s Tough Schedule Adds to the Pressure

With seven matches in just 23 days across all competitions, Arsenal’s squad depth is being tested like never before. Many players, including the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Declan Rice, have only recently returned from international duty, adding fatigue to an already challenging situation. Arsenal’s defeat to Bournemouth last weekend compounded their struggles, and the pressure to keep pace with Liverpool and Manchester City is intensifying.

Despite the challenges, Arteta remains optimistic. “We played just two and a half days ago, with many players flying back from internationals. We’re working on getting the squad fresh, and believe me, we’ll be ready on Sunday,” he said.

As Arsenal prepare to face Arne Slot’s in-form Liverpool side, the absence of Calafiori – alongside their other injuries – leaves fans questioning how much more the squad can withstand. For Arsenal to continue their title chase, they’ll need to dig deep into their squad and find a way to cope with the increasing physical demands.