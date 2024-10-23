Report: Could Amanda Staveley Bring New Investment to Spurs

Amanda Staveley and Tottenham Hotspur: Could This Be the Start of a New Era?

When Amanda Staveley was spotted at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium during an NFL game between the Chicago Bears and the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 13, rumours and speculation surrounding her potential involvement with the Premier League club ignited. Staveley, who was instrumental in brokering the Saudi-backed takeover of Newcastle United and played a key role in running the club for three years, has been on the lookout for a new project since stepping down from her position at Newcastle in July.

The question now is: could she be about to embark on a new chapter with Tottenham Hotspur? Given that Spurs have openly expressed their desire to attract new investment, and Staveley’s interest in finding a new football venture, this speculation doesn’t come entirely out of the blue. But what could Staveley’s potential involvement mean for Tottenham, and what might it indicate for the end of ENIC’s 24-year reign?

Tottenham’s Search for Investment

Tottenham Hotspur’s pursuit of external investment is no secret. In April 2024, as part of their 2022-23 season financial report, chairman Daniel Levy issued a statement outlining the club’s future ambitions. “To capitalise on our long-term potential, to continue to invest in the teams and undertake future capital projects, the Club requires a significant increase in its equity base,” Levy explained. “The Board and its advisors, Rothschild & Co, are in discussions with prospective investors.”

This statement was the clearest indication yet that Tottenham are actively seeking new investors. The club is aware of the intense competition in the upper echelons of the Premier League, where financial powerhouses like Manchester City, Chelsea, and Newcastle United are backed by immense resources. Even with UEFA’s Financial Fair Play and the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Regulations, it’s evident that these rules have not created a level playing field.

Despite the club’s new stadium, which has become a hub for lucrative non-football events like NFL games and concerts, Tottenham still find themselves trailing their wealthier rivals. To truly compete at the highest level, they need a substantial financial injection. This is where Amanda Staveley might come in.

ENIC’s Ownership and Tottenham’s Valuation

ENIC’s control of Tottenham began in December 2000 when the group, led by Joe Lewis and Daniel Levy, purchased Alan Sugar’s stake for £22 million. Nearly 24 years later, ENIC now owns 86.58% of the club. Since ENIC’s acquisition, Tottenham’s value has soared — from £80 million to a staggering £4 billion. Despite this astronomical growth, ENIC isn’t necessarily looking to relinquish full control. Instead, they appear to be searching for a minority partner who could potentially invest in a smaller stake, such as 10%, which would still generate significant capital (approximately £400 million).

It’s important to note that ENIC’s leadership has remained largely stable over the past two decades. Daniel Levy, who has been the club’s chairman since 2001, is the longest-serving chairman in the Premier League. His stewardship has overseen Tottenham’s rise to prominence, the building of a state-of-the-art stadium, and the club’s sustained presence in European competitions. Yet, with rival clubs receiving financial boosts from external investors, Tottenham may feel the pressure to follow suit.

Amanda Staveley’s Track Record: A New Hope for Tottenham?

Staveley made her mark in football with her role in the Saudi-backed takeover of Newcastle United. Her journey with Newcastle began as early as 2017 when she first tried to buy the club from Mike Ashley. That attempt fell through, but she returned in 2020, this time with the support of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF). After months of controversy, particularly surrounding Saudi Arabia’s human rights record and the influence of state-backed funds, the deal was approved in October 2021.

During her time at Newcastle, Staveley and her husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi, who held a 10% stake in the club, helped transform the Magpies. Eddie Howe was appointed as head coach, and the team was overhauled with new signings, culminating in a remarkable climb from the relegation zone to a fourth-place Premier League finish, securing Champions League football for the first time in 20 years. Under Staveley’s watch, Newcastle also reached a Carabao Cup final and broke their transfer record with the signing of Alexander Isak.

However, despite these achievements, Staveley stepped down from her role in July 2023. As she told The Athletic, “As the club continues to expand it needs a management team that can be left to do their jobs… I love my colleagues. It just became unfair for us to constantly be there.”

Staveley’s departure was also influenced by her battle with Huntington’s disease, a degenerative brain condition. Her determination to remain actively involved in football has led her to explore new opportunities, and Tottenham could be her next venture.

Spurs and Staveley: A Potential Partnership?

Sources close to Staveley suggest her interest in Tottenham is genuine and has gathered momentum in recent months. Unlike her previous work with state-owned funds like PIF, this new project is believed to involve a diverse group of investors from the United States and the Middle East. The initial aim would be to purchase a minority stake in Tottenham, but Staveley’s fund is reportedly looking to acquire majority stakes in other sports franchises as well.

If a deal were to materialise, it would represent a significant moment for both Tottenham and Staveley. Tottenham are known for their conservative, stable leadership under Levy, whereas Staveley has a reputation as a deal-maker and a disruptor in football’s financial landscape. Her ability to navigate the complexities of high-stakes football finance has already been demonstrated at Newcastle, where she overcame scepticism and criticism to deliver success on and off the pitch.

Yet, deals of this magnitude are rarely straightforward. Over the years, several parties have shown interest in acquiring stakes in Tottenham, but nothing has come to fruition. Todd Boehly, who later became the owner of Chelsea, led a consortium that nearly bought the club in 2019, but the deal fell apart. Spurs have always prided themselves on discretion and stability, which makes a partnership with someone as high-profile and dynamic as Staveley intriguing, if not entirely expected.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Amanda Staveley’s potential involvement in the club might raise some eyebrows. While her track record at Newcastle is impressive — taking a club that had been languishing under Mike Ashley and transforming it into a top-four contender — the question remains whether she can replicate that success at Spurs, particularly in a minority role.

Tottenham fans have long been divided over Daniel Levy’s leadership. On one hand, he’s credited with overseeing the club’s steady financial growth and the construction of one of the best stadiums in Europe. On the other hand, many supporters feel that his cautious approach has held the club back, particularly in the transfer market, where Spurs have often been outgunned by their rivals.

Bringing in someone like Staveley could be seen as a move towards modernising the club’s financial strategy, but there are concerns about her ability to work within the existing framework at Spurs. Her reputation as a disruptor might not sit well with the club’s traditionally conservative boardroom. Moreover, fans may worry that any new investment might not translate into immediate success on the pitch. After all, Tottenham’s priority is to compete with the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea, both of whom have benefited from massive external investments.

Ultimately, while Staveley’s involvement could bring fresh ideas and much-needed capital, sceptical Spurs fans might be concerned that this is yet another case of speculation that could lead nowhere. Until something concrete happens, many will view this as more noise in the ever-evolving world of football finance.