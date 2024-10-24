Report: Newcastle’s Star Signs New Deal Amid Trophy Aspirations

Anthony Gordon’s New Deal at Newcastle: A Vital Show of Faith

Anthony Gordon has solidified his place as one of Newcastle United’s most promising talents, and his recent new deal only underscores the club’s confidence in his future. This contract not only affirms Gordon’s value on the pitch but also signals Newcastle’s intent to build a team around key figures like him, Alexander Isak, and Bruno Guimaraes.

In a moment that touched the hearts of many, Newcastle fans unveiled a massive banner at St James’ Park in late September, celebrating Gordon’s contributions. The winger later admitted that the tribute nearly brought him to tears. As speculation about his future swirled, Newcastle fans can now breathe a sigh of relief following the announcement of his new long-term contract.

Gordon’s Rise: From Everton Exit to Newcastle Star

Anthony Gordon’s journey to Newcastle hasn’t been without its bumps. Joining the club from Everton for £45 million in January 2023, he arrived with the weight of expectation but initially struggled to find his rhythm. After leaving Everton under a cloud—hurt by the lack of appreciation for his services at Goodison Park—he failed to score in his first 16 Premier League appearances for Newcastle. However, his second season at the club has been a different story altogether.

Gordon’s first full season on Tyneside saw him emerge as one of Newcastle’s standout performers. With 12 goals and 11 assists in 48 appearances across all competitions, Gordon’s contributions were pivotal in helping Newcastle qualify for the Champions League. Even though the club struggled in their European campaign, finishing at the bottom of their group, Gordon’s individual performances continued to shine.

His influence on the pitch has grown dramatically since his move from Everton. His combined goal and assist contributions per game have jumped from 0.27 to 0.44, and his chance creation per 90 minutes has risen from 1.25 to 1.65. These statistics underline how Gordon has adapted to Eddie Howe’s tactics and is now thriving in Newcastle’s system.

“Since the takeover it’s just been up and up,” Gordon remarked after signing his new deal. “Me and the gaffer [Eddie Howe] are a perfect match in terms of style of play. I love it here.”

Newcastle’s Trophy Drought: A Motivation for Gordon

Newcastle United’s long wait for a major domestic trophy is no secret. The club last tasted silverware nearly 70 years ago, winning the FA Cup in 1955. Since then, the club has often come close but fallen short in their quest for glory. Gordon, now an integral part of Newcastle’s attack, is determined to help end that barren run.

“I’m here to win a trophy. The short story is we need to win a trophy,” Gordon said emphatically. “Winning a trophy here would be unbelievable because the fans have waited so long.”

It’s not just about the individual accolades for Gordon; it’s about delivering success for the fans who have shown him unwavering support. That support was on full display when the ‘Gordon 10’ banner was unfurled during the match against Manchester City. Gordon responded to the gesture by scoring from the penalty spot, securing a vital draw for his side. The emotion of that moment, with his family watching in the stands, clearly resonated with the young winger.

Summer Uncertainty: Could Gordon Have Left Newcastle?

While Gordon’s future at Newcastle now looks secure, it wasn’t always a certainty. The summer transfer window brought with it significant challenges for the club, particularly with Financial Fair Play (FFP) and Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR). To comply with these regulations, Newcastle were faced with the difficult decision of potentially selling one of their key players. Offers were considered for Gordon, Isak, and Guimaraes, with Liverpool reportedly interested in Gordon.

A move to Anfield would have made sense for the boyhood Liverpool supporter, but in the end, the deal didn’t materialise. Newcastle proposed a £70 million deal to Liverpool, including sending defender Jarell Quansah the other way, but the Merseyside club declined.

Instead, Newcastle turned to Nottingham Forest, agreeing to sell young midfielder Elliot Anderson for £35 million and allowing winger Yankuba Minteh to join Brighton for £30 million. These deals helped balance the books, ensuring Newcastle could meet the PSR deadline without sacrificing Gordon.

Manager Eddie Howe was clear about Gordon’s importance, saying, “He has grown as a player and as a person during his time at Newcastle and has continued to prove just how good he is on the biggest stage.”

Looking Ahead: Gordon’s Future at Newcastle

With his new deal secured, Gordon’s focus is now on the future. At just 23 years old, he has already established himself as one of Newcastle’s most valuable assets. His performances have earned him a spot in England’s senior team, and while his involvement in Euro 2024 was limited, he is likely to be a key player in the national team setup moving forward.

Gordon’s work ethic and dedication to improvement are evident. Howe praised the winger’s relentless desire to get better, stating, “He is dedicated to improving himself and the team, and when you add that to the quality of his performances and his incredibly high work-rate, it is clear to see why he has such a special connection with our supporters.”

Newcastle fans will be hoping that this new contract is just the beginning of a long and successful partnership between Gordon and the club. As one of the club’s ‘untouchables,’ Gordon will be central to any future success Newcastle achieves, whether in domestic or European competition.

As the team continues to build around their young stars, the expectation will be that Gordon helps to lead Newcastle back to the top of English football and, crucially, bring home that long-awaited piece of silverware. With his talent, drive, and now his long-term commitment to the club, it’s hard to bet against him.