Report: Man Utd’s Challenge in Pursuit of Lisbon Wonderkid

Manchester United’s Pursuit of Sporting Lisbon Wonderkid Geovany Quenda Faces Challenges

Manchester United have a rich history of acquiring top talent from Portugal, with Cristiano Ronaldo, Nani, and Bruno Fernandes being the standout names who have made the successful switch from Sporting Lisbon to Old Trafford. Now, the Red Devils are eyeing another gem in the form of Sporting Lisbon’s teenage sensation, Geovany Quenda. However, landing the 17-year-old wonderkid in the January transfer window is proving to be anything but straightforward.

Geovany Quenda: The Next Big Thing?

Geovany Quenda has emerged as one of Portugal’s hottest prospects. At just 17 years of age, he’s already attracting attention from some of Europe’s biggest clubs, including Manchester United. According to A Bola, United’s sporting director, Dan Ashworth, has initiated talks with Sporting over the possibility of bringing the young forward to Old Trafford.

Quenda, who has already made six appearances for Sporting’s first team this season, is widely regarded as a long-term successor to Cristiano Ronaldo in Portuguese football. His blistering pace, technical ability, and eye for goal have seen him tipped as a future star. Despite his youth, Quenda has already been called up to the senior Portuguese national squad by Roberto Martinez, a significant achievement for a player so early in his career.

However, while United’s interest is real, any potential deal comes with substantial financial complications.

A Staggering Exit Clause

Sporting Lisbon has taken significant measures to protect their prized asset. Quenda’s contract, updated earlier this summer, includes a massive €100 million (£83.2 million) release clause, a sum that will certainly test United’s financial resolve. This clause was raised from a previous €45 million (£37.4 million) at the insistence of manager Ruben Amorim, who foresaw the growing interest in the young forward and wanted to safeguard Sporting’s position.

For Manchester United, shelling out such a vast amount for a 17-year-old prospect is a major gamble. The club has had mixed success with big-money signings in recent years, and the financial strain of making such an investment in the January window could be a risky proposition. Given the Premier League’s tight financial regulations, United will need to be cautious with their spending, especially in light of other pressing squad needs.

Quenda’s Rise to Stardom

Quenda’s rapid rise has been nothing short of remarkable. Despite his tender age, he’s already rubbing shoulders with some of football’s elite. Speaking to Canal 11, Quenda shared his excitement after being called up to the senior national team.

“He was going up and I was going down. When I rang the elevator, he was going up and he appeared. I was a bit embarrassed, but that’s normal! I didn’t say anything. He’s an example for everyone, for all the kids who dream of being footballers,” Quenda said, referring to a chance encounter with Cristiano Ronaldo.

He also described the moment he found out about his national team call-up: “I was at training when [Goncalo] Inacio said he had been called up. I couldn’t believe it. Daniel Braganca also started talking about it. Then I went to see it and started receiving lots of messages. I called my father. He was happy. He started calling everyone.”

This exposure to high-level football, combined with his natural talent, has put Quenda on the radar of clubs like Manchester United, who are keen to secure his services before his price tag climbs even higher.

United’s January Transfer Plans

Manchester United’s pursuit of Quenda fits into a broader strategy to revitalise their attack, especially with the likely departure of Brazilian winger Antony. Signed for a staggering £86 million in 2022, Antony has struggled to make an impact at Old Trafford, and the club is actively seeking to offload him. United view Antony’s transfer as one of their costliest mistakes and are exploring options for his exit.

However, finding a buyer for Antony has proven to be a challenge, which could impact United’s ability to fund a move for Quenda. The Red Devils are reportedly exploring several options to free up space in the squad and balance their finances, but the clock is ticking ahead of the January transfer window.

If United can offload Antony and raise the necessary funds, Quenda could be the next big addition to their squad. However, given the size of his release clause and the competition from other top European clubs, securing his signature is far from guaranteed.

Quenda’s Future: Will He Stay or Go?

Sporting Lisbon will be in no rush to part with Quenda, especially after taking steps to protect their investment with his newly raised release clause. However, should Manchester United meet the asking price, Sporting may find it difficult to resist, particularly with Premier League clubs’ financial muscle.

For now, Quenda remains focused on his development at Sporting Lisbon, and his performances are being closely monitored by top clubs. But as January approaches, the question remains: will United be able to pull off another marquee signing from the Portuguese giants, or will the financial demands prove too great?

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index: Geovany Quenda’s Performance Data and Stats

Geovany Quenda’s Attacking Brilliance

Geovany Quenda’s performance data, as illustrated by Fbref, showcases a young talent excelling in attacking metrics. His non-penalty expected goals (npxG) ranks in the 93rd percentile, underlining his ability to consistently get into dangerous areas and generate high-quality chances. Even more impressive are his shot-creating actions, sitting at a remarkable 96th percentile. This stat reflects Quenda’s ability to contribute to offensive phases, either through shooting or providing key passes.

His expected assisted goals (xAG) percentile of 87 also demonstrates his capability in providing for teammates, making him an all-round threat in the final third. However, his actual goals tally (35th percentile for non-penalty goals) suggests he could sharpen his finishing, an area that may improve with more experience at the top level.

Possession and Passing Contributions

Quenda is not just about offensive flair. His possession-related stats show his importance in transitioning play. He ranks in the 99th percentile for both progressive carries and progressive passes received, reflecting his ability to drive the ball forward and make himself available in advanced positions. His successful take-ons also sit at the 99th percentile, highlighting his dribbling prowess and ability to beat defenders in one-on-one situations.

However, his pass completion rate, while decent, ranks in the 41st percentile. This suggests there’s room for improvement in his passing accuracy, though his progressive style may partly account for this.

Defensive Metrics

On the defensive side, Quenda’s stats are a mixed bag. His aerial duels won and ability to tackle dribblers are strong, both ranking in the 99th percentile, indicating his physical presence and defensive work rate. However, his overall tackling and interception numbers, at the 7th percentile, suggest a need for improvement when contributing to defensive duties.