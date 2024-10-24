Report: Doubts Over Manchester United Winger’s Return to Ajax

Antony’s Manchester United Future in Doubt as Ajax Move Stalls

Antony’s future at Manchester United looks increasingly uncertain as doubts emerge over a potential return to Ajax. As reported by The Mirror. Once one of Erik ten Hag’s most prized players in Amsterdam, Antony’s time at Old Trafford has been far from impressive, and his stock has plummeted significantly since his £82 million transfer in the summer of 2022.

The Brazilian winger, who thrived under Ten Hag during his time at Ajax, has struggled to replicate the same form in the Premier League. Antony has found himself slipping down the pecking order at United, with emerging talents like Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo overtaking him in Erik ten Hag’s plans.

This lack of progress has led to rumours that Manchester United are willing to offload Antony, but a potential return to Ajax may not be as straightforward as it initially seemed.

Ajax’s Doubts Over Antony’s Mindset

Dutch outlet De Telegraaf has reported that Ajax are hesitant about bringing Antony back due to concerns over his mindset. While it’s acknowledged that Antony could thrive again in the Eredivisie, questions linger about his attitude following a disappointing stint at Manchester United. A journalist familiar with the situation revealed, “Within Ajax, there is also some doubt about bringing Antony back, if that possibility arises. There is internal discussion about that.”

There is a belief within Ajax that, despite his struggles at United, Antony could regain his form in the more familiar environment of the Dutch league. However, Ajax are reportedly concerned that re-signing a player who has struggled on a bigger stage could carry risks, especially if his confidence has been shaken by his disappointing spell in England.

Manchester United’s Price Tag and Antony’s Form

Reports suggest that Manchester United would be open to letting Antony go in January, hoping to recoup around £40 million from his sale. However, his underwhelming performances have raised questions over whether a club would be willing to meet that asking price. Since joining the Red Devils, Antony has scored just 12 goals in 86 appearances and has managed only 27 minutes of Premier League action this season. His sole start came in a 7-0 Carabao Cup win over Barnsley, highlighting how far he has fallen from favour at Old Trafford.

Antony’s Diminished Role at United

Antony’s decline in importance is evident. In United’s recent 2-1 win over Brentford, a crucial fixture for Ten Hag amidst mounting pressure, Antony remained an unused substitute. While his struggles continue, other players are stepping up and solidifying their roles, making it increasingly difficult for the Brazilian to re-establish himself in the starting eleven.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

When the Brazilian arrived from Ajax for a hefty £82 million fee, expectations were high that he would inject flair and creativity into United’s attack. However, it’s safe to say that Antony has not lived up to the hype. His performances have been inconsistent at best, and with young talents like Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo stepping up, Antony’s future at Old Trafford seems bleak.

Many United fans would likely agree that recouping £40 million from a sale in January would be a smart move, freeing up funds for other areas of the squad that desperately need reinforcement. However, given his struggles, finding a buyer willing to pay that amount could be a challenge. Antony’s potential return to Ajax offers some appeal, as he thrived there before, but Ajax’s concerns about his mindset are valid. Bringing back a player who has failed at the top level carries risks, and it could be a step backwards for both Antony and the Dutch club.

For now, Antony’s situation remains unresolved, and United fans are left wondering what could have been. Should he stay, a massive turnaround is needed for Antony to get back into Ten Hag’s plans, but the signs suggest that a fresh start elsewhere may be the best solution for both parties.